GOSHEN — Fairfield showed its offensive versatility Friday night, as they used three passing touchdowns in the second quarter to knock off Garrett, 36-7, in a Northeast Corner Conference Big Division battle.
The Falcons improve to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the NECC Big Division.
“Our offense is based on taking what the defense gives us,” Fairfield coach Matt Thacker said. “They were committed to stopping our triple-play, our midline, but when you do that, it allows us to run the toss (run). … You can take so many things away, but we’re going to find where we can go and we’re going to exploit it. And that’s what we did.”
Fairfield’s base offense is the triple-option, which emphasizes the run. The Falcons did that plenty in the first quarter, as 12 of 13 plays on their opening drive were runs. Unfortunately for Fairfield, they had no points to show for it, as Garrett’s defense stopped the Falcons three times at the goal line.
The second drive for Fairfield proved more fruitful, as senior Dalton Cripe capped off the all-run drive with a six-yard touchdown run. The two-point conversion was missed, but Fairfield still led 6-0 just 39 seconds into the second quarter.
Fairfield’s third drive is when they would start throwing the ball around the field. After the Falcon defense forced a fumble that was recovered by the home team, the offense went to work. On the fourth play of the drive, senior quarterback Cory Lantz connected with junior wide receiver Braedon Helms on a 35-yard score along the near sideline. The score made it 12-0 Falcons.
The defense stepped up again on the next drive, as senior Quinn Kitson intercepted a pass. A penalty brought the ball back to midfield, but that didn’t matter for the Fairfield offense. On the first play following the turnover, Lantz found Helms again for a 50-yard touchdown reception.
The 6-4 wideout finished the game with three receptions for 97 yards and the two touchdowns.
“Braedon has great feet and great hands,” Thacker said. “He’s a big target. He kind of gets lost from time-to-time because we don’t throw the ball. So, we were able to take advantage of (his size). He’s typically taller than the corner.”
Lantz wasn’t done passing in the quarter, as he found Kitson for a 15-yard strike with 1.5 seconds left in the half. This gave Fairfield a 28-0 lead at halftime.
Lantz finished 8-of-11 passing for 138 yards and three passing touchdowns, all season highs for the senior.
“The defense’s focus was to stop our run game, so that opened up the pass lanes,” Lantz said. “It was a lot of fun to throw it. I don’t get to do that often.”
“He’s grown up a lot, just taking it one day at a time and being in the offense for three years,” added Thacker about Lantz. “ … That’s just the type of dedication he has and our kids have. It’s just great to see us do what we’re capable of.”
Garrett’s lone touchdown would come on its opening drive of the second half, as senior Kolin Cope capped it off with a 10-yard scoring run.
Lantz scored on a one-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter to produce the final score.
Fairfield is now officially in the driver’s seat of the NECC Big Division. They can win the division title outright next week at home against Lakeland. It would be the Falcons first division title since 2015.
“Honestly, it feels really good,” said Lantz of being close to a division championship. “Coming from where we were two years ago, it’s a big change. We’ve never been on top and we’ve never had this feeling, and we’re being really humble about it. We’re not taking any game for granted and we’re just taking it one play at a time.”
FAIRFIELD 36, GARRETT 7
Garrett — 0; 0; 7; 0 — 7
Fairfield — 0; 28; 0; 8 — 36
Scoring Plays
Second Quarter
F — (11:21) Dalton Cripe 6 run (extra point failed)
F — (8:22) Braedon Helms 35 pass from Cory Lantz (extra point failed)
F — (4:53) Helms 50 pass from Lantz (Carson Abramson 2-point run)
F — (11.5) Quinn Kitson 15 pass from Lantz (Cripe 2-point catch)
Third Quarter
G — (6:42) Kolin Cope 10 run (Zak Klopfenstein kick)
Fourth Quarter
F — (11:54) Lantz 1 run (Brock Short 2-point run)
