LAGRANGE — Moments before his Fairfield players got their hands on the championship trophy, head coach Matt Thacker had a message for them.
“We expected to be here and we got the job done,” said Thacker as the Falcons celebrated a 28-7 win Friday at Laker Field that clinched the Northeast Corner Conference Big Division football title for the second straight year.
“We just continue to fight and buy in – not just in this game but all through the season,” said Thacker after his team moved to 4-4 overall and 3-1 in the NECC. “It’s pretty special and it’s indicative of the character of the coaches, our parents and, most importantly, our players.
“The expectation for us is to win conference, compete in the sectional and get farther in the tournament. When you have those expectations and it comes time for these types of games, you’re ready.”
Fairfield held Lakeland to 21 rushing yards. Seven of the Laker’s nine first downs came via the pass and most of those where in the second half.
Each team had the ball four times in the opening two periods. Fairfield punted on its first and fourth possessions, but had touchdown drives on the other two.
A seven-play drive that featured a 46-yard run by Carter Kitson and a fourth-down conversion was capped by a 3-yard TD run by Austin Custer. The conversion run failed and the Falcons led 6-0 at the 3:24 mark of the first quarter.
Fairfield led 12-0 at halftime. A nine-play drive which featured a 24-dash Kitson dash and another fourth-down conversion ended with a 1-yard Custer TD and the conversion failed again at 9:32 of the second quarter.
Lakeland’s first two first-half possessions ended two punts. The Lakers moved the ball deep into Falcon territory then were stuffed on fourth down-and-2 at the Fairfield 7. The big stop was made by lineman Jason Massaro.
After Lakeland cut the gap to 12-7, the Falcons responded with a nine-play TD drive. The sequence included two 15-yard penalties against the Lakers. A 1-yard run by Custer and two-point run by Johnathan Estep put the visitors up 20-7 with 5:34 to go in the third quarter.
The fourth time Fairfield had the ball in the second half it took just one play following a punt to get in the end zone with Estep sailing 53 yards up the right side line then adding the two-point run for a 28-7 score at 9:18 of the fourth quarter.
Estep finished with 155 yards rushing, Kitson had 94.
After a Braedon Helms interception of a Deion Marshall pass, the Falcons really went into patient mode on offense.
“Let it tick baby!” was heard from the Fairfield sideline. Quarterback Kitson took much of the play clock before the ball was snapped on the Falcons’ next possession.
“We did a great job of controlling the clock the last three games,” said Thacker. “We probably had (the ball) for 30 minutes (of 48) at least.”
Lakeland coach Ryan O’Shea gave his assessment.
“They took our ground game away from us and that’s what a 4-4 defense does,” said O’Shea. “We kind of found ourselves in the second half throwing the ball a little bit.”
Deion Marshall completed 13-of-28 passes for 190 yards and one interception (Helms) with 10-of-21 for 39 and a 35-yard TD strike to Mark Burlew coming after intermission.
Fairfield is now on a three-game win streak and have won all three of its 2021 road games.
“It’s high school football,” said Thacker. “I don’t know if a road game means more than a home game. We’ve come a long way and we’ve won one home game and that one mattered.
“We get an opportunity to play at home again next week.”
On Friday, Oct. 15, Churubusco visits Fairfield and Bluffton goes to Lakeland.
Lakeland (3-5, 2-2) came into the Fairfield game having won two of its last three. The Lakers are now 0-4 at home this season.
FAIRFIELD 28, LAKELAND 7
Fairfield 6 6 8 8 — 28
Lakeland 0 0 7 0 — 7
Scoring
First Quarter
F — (3:24) Austin Custer 3 run; run failed.
Second Quarter
F — (9:23) Custer 1 run; run failed.
Third Quarter
L — (9:10) Mark Burlew 35 pass from Deion Marshall; Carson Mickem kick.
F — (5:34) Custer 1 run; Johnathan Estep run.
Fourth Quarter
F — (9:18) Estep 53 run; Estep run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.