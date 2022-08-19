GOSHEN — Fairfield coach Matt Thacker was short and emphatic with his postgame comments.
“I’m tired of being the little brother,” a defiant Thacker said.
He has every reason to feel that way after his Falcons football team erased a 14-point halftime deficit, knocking of US-33 rival Goshen, 22-20 in overtime, Friday at Foreman Field.
It’s just the second win for Fairfield over the RedHawks in seven contests dating back to 2016.
“Tired of no respect,” Thacker continued. “Just tired of no respect, that’s all. … The kids just kept playing hard and didn’t quit, and that’s what we have here at Fairfield.”
The Falcons started with the ball in overtime, beginning at the 10-yard line. They were then able to move to the four-yard line after a facemask penalty against Goshen.
After no gain on the first play, senior quarterback Carter Kitson scampered three yards to set up a third-and-goal at the one-yard line. On the next play, Kitson called his own number again, plunging forward to score and put his team ahead for the first time all night.
The Falcons decided to go for two points instead of kick the one-point extra point, and it paid off. After it looked like Kitson was stopped behind the line of scrimmage, the senior was able to emerge from the pile, spin away and dash into the left side of the end zone for the score.
“It was supposed to be a mesh play with me and my fullback,” Kitson said. “I saw a hole to the left, pulled it, and scored.”
Goshen immediately countered with a score on its first offensive play in overtime, as senior Adam Ellison took a handoff and sprinted 10 yards to the near corner of the end zone for the touchdown.
This set up a two-point conversion to extend the game. With the ball at the three-yard line, the RedHawks called a running play for senior quarterback Quinn Bechtel. The Fairfield defense was there to meet him at the line of scrimmage, though, not allowing Becthel into the end zone and ending the game.
“It means a lot,” said Kitson of beating Goshen. “They’re a bigger school than us. We share the same town. We haven’t beaten them in a while (since 2017), so it feels really good.”
Goshen struck twice in the final 90 seconds of the first half to take its 14-0 lead.
The RedHawks were able to capitalize first on a Fairfield botched punt, as two plays later, Bechtel connected with junior wideout Gage Worthman on a 34-yard touchdown pass. Worthman initially bobbled the ball, but it fell right back into his hands and he was able to run in the final 10 yards unscathed for the score.
The extra point was missed, making it a 6-0 RedHawks lead with 1:26 to go in the first half.
Fairfield seemed initially unfazed by the score, as junior Alex Hofer returned the ensuing kickoff 48 yards to the Goshen 27-yard line. On their second offensive play, though, Kitson fumbled the ball and it was recovered by the RedHawks.
On Goshen’s next offensive play, Bechtel pitched the ball to senior Noah Alford, who then threw a beautiful pass down the near sideline to senior Jake Turner. The wideout was able to take it the rest of the way, resulting in a 79-yard touchdown with 42 seconds to go in the half.
“We had two late scores in the half and great momentum, but I’m just going to say: give credit to Fairfield,” Goshen coach Tom Wogomon said. “They could’ve very easily quit at that point because that was a huge momentum swing at that point. And we got the ball back to start the second half — it was everything we want to have in our situation.”
Fairfield had another turnover midway through the third quarter, but then played clean football the rest of the way. They finally scored its first touchdown with 44 seconds to go in the third quarter courtesy of a one-yard run from Kitson. This was set up after a botched snap on a punt attempt from Goshen gave Fairfield the ball at their opponents’ 19-yard line.
The Falcons took advantage of another short field for its second touchdown, going 45 yards in eight plays to start the fourth quarter. Kitson scored again on a one-yard run to tie it at 14 at the time with 9:10 remaining in the game.
All-but five of Fairfield’s 333 yards of offense came on the ground. Kitson led the way with 116 yards rushing, while junior Sawyer Ernsberger also eclipsed the 100-yard mark with 104 yards.
Fairfield is on the road again next week against South Bend Adams. Goshen will host New Prairie next Friday at Foremen Field.
FAIRFIELD 22, GOSHEN 20 (OT)
Fairfield — 0; 0; 7; 7; 8 — 22
Goshen — 0; 14; 0; 0; 6 — 20
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
No scoring plays
Second Quarter
G — (1:26) Gage Worthman 34 pass from Quinn Bechtel (extra point no good)
G — (0:42) Jake Turner 79 pass from Noah Alford (Adam Ellison 2-point run)
Third Quarter
F — (0:44) Carter Kitson 1 run (Owen Bustamante kick)
Fourth Quarter
F — (9:10) Kitson 1 run (Owen Bustamante kick)
Overtime
F — Kitson 1 run (Kitson 2-point run)
G — Adam Ellison 10 run (2-point run no goo