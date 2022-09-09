BENTON — It was a game that meant a little extra for Fairfield head coach Matt Thacker.
On Friday evening, his Fairfield Falcons went head-to-head with his old team — the Class 6A Southport Cardinals.
Southport made the trek all the way from Indianapolis, hoping to end its frustrating 15-game losing streak.
Fortunately for the Falcons, that streak didn’t end in Benton, with Fairfield outlasting Southport, 21-12, and staying undefeated at Fairfield High School Friday evening.
“It has a little more meaning for me, because I used to play for Southport,” Thacker said. “They’re struggling, but I love a lot of love for those guys over there. As for us, I’m proud of our guys. There’s a lot of resolve in these kids. … When they punched us in the mouth, we responded. They work their tails off, and they do things the right way.”
The Falcons (4-0) came out on fire with its triple-option attack, slicing through the defense of the Cardinals (0-4).
Defensively, Fairfield forced the Southport offense into two straight three-and-outs to open the contest, while countering with a pair of 61-yard touchdown drives on offense.
The first drive saw a healthy amount of reps on the ground from both senior quarterback Carter Kitson and sophomore running back Breckan Maran.
The Falcons picked up a couple of first downs into Cardinals territory before Kitson called his own number and found a crease up the left side of the field for a 36-yard touchdown run to put Fairfield ahead, 7-0, with 7:45 to go in the first quarter.
The second touchdown drive featured a rare pass from Fairfield that resulted in a big-time gain after Kitson hit junior wide receiver Alex Hofer on a screen pass for 35 yards deep into Southport territory.
The big-play connection between Kitson and Hofer helped setup an easy two-yard rushing touchdown from Maran to hand the Falcons a commanding 14-0 advantage with 3:17 to go in the first.
Southport made some plays during the first half, but a lack of discipline killed multiple big-time plays that would’ve cut into the 14-point deficit.
On the ensuing kickoff following Maran’s touchdown, sophomore Braylon Koenig returned it 85 yards for a touchdown. Unfortunately for Koenig, it’d be all for not following a holding call.
Overall, Southport had 12 penalties in the game, with a majority of them coming in the first half.
Despite the miscues, the Cardinals began to fight back with a couple of touchdowns in the second quarter.
The first came following a six-yard punt from Hofer for Fairfield that setup Southport with a short field at the Falcons 46-yard line.
The Cardinals marched down inside the five-yard line before junior Josiah Ottinger punched it in from two yards out to trim Fairfield’s lead to 14-6 — after a failed two-point conversion — with 6:53 to go before half.
After a nice defensive stand, Southport cut into Fairfield’s lead even deeper after a strong 85-yard drive that took a little over three minutes off the clock.
The long drive ended with a 19-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Bryce Calvert to sophomore wide receiver AJ Reynolds, making it a 14-12 game after another failed two-point conversion.
After another stalled drive from the Falcons, Southport threatened to bring a lead into the locker room with under a minute to go before half.
A 70-yard pitch-and-catch between Calvert and Reynolds setup the Cardinals at the Fairfield two-yard line with 14 seconds to go.
Instead of backing down and giving up a third-straight score to the Cardinals, the Falcons defense managed to stuff Southport on three-straight plays to hold on to their slim 14-12 lead at half time.
“That was huge,” Thacker said. “We managed to get a stop at the one-yard line. Stopping there going into the half was a huge play for us. It was really awesome to see.”
That momentum from the Fairfield defense seemingly moved to the other side of the ball to open the second half after a dominating touchdown drive from the Falcons offense during its opening possession of the third.
The Falcons chewed just over eight minutes and converted three fourth downs during the 12-play, 80-yard drive.
The scoring drive ended with a two-yard touchdown run from junior running back Ethan Schmucker, who was responsible for a majority of the rushing yards on the drive. His score extended Fairfield’s led to 21-12 with 3:51 to go in the third.
“Ethan Schmucker played a heck of a game,” Thacker said. “He ran the ball really well there in the second half, and that’s just kind of what we have. One day it’s going to be Breckan (Maran) rumbling, and the next day, it’s going to be Carter (Kitson) or Brooks (Custer) or Ethan, an it’s just a lot of fun to watch and be a part of.”
From that point, the Fairfield defense shut down Southport for the reminder of the contest, while the Falcons offense did its best to milk the clock down the stretch.
The Cardinals did threaten to score with just under two minutes to go, driving inside the Fairfield 30-yard line. However, a Southport fumble recovered by Hofer iced the game and secured the home victory for Fairfield.
Now at 4-0, the Falcons get ready for a very intriguing Northeast Corner Conference matchup with West Noble (3-1) next Friday.
FAIRFIELD 21, SOUTHPORT 12
Fairfield — 14; 0; 7; 0; 21
Southport — 0; 12; 0; 0; 12
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
F — (7:45) Carter Kitson 36 run (Owen Bustamante kick)
F — (3:17) Breckan Maran 2 run (Bustamante kick)
Second Quarter
S — (6:53) Josiah Ottinger 2 run (two-point conversion failed)
S — (1:46) AJ Reynolds 19 pass from Bryce Calvert (two-point conversion failed)
Third Quarter
F — (3:51) Ethan Schmucker 2 run (Bustamante kick)
Fourth Quarter
No Scoring Plays