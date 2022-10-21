WALKERTON — Fairfield saw its 2022 football season come to a close with a 24-7 loss to John Glenn Friday in the first round IHSAA Class 3A Sectional 26 football at John Hostrawser Field.
The host Falcons allowed the visiting Falcons to cross the goal line just once and that was in the second quarter.
Glenn (6-4) earned the right to host Jimtown (8-2) in the semifinals Oct. 28 and Fairfield finished up a 5-5.
“It’s hard,” said Fairfield coach Matt Thacker after exchanges hugs and words of encouragement with his players surrounded by family and friends in the west end zone. “Losing’s hard. Life’s hard. Lessons are hard.
“This obviously wasn’t our night. John Glenn had a good football game and we didn’t. For that, I apologized to our seniors and parents. It wasn’t for a lack of effort, but a lack of execution.”
Glenn outscored Fairfield 15-0 in the second half.
The scoring was capped at 3:19 of the fourth quarter on a 5-yard touchdown pass from junior Chase Miller to junior Ty’Ronn Larkin and a Miller extra-point kick.
The drive was set up by a Larkin interception.
Glenn went up 17-7 on a special teams play. Sophomore Julian McMahan blocked a 23-yard field goal attempt by senior Owen Bustamante. Junior Caleb Spodnick wound up with the live ball and dashed 85 yards for a touchdown. Larkin tacked on a two-point run at 2:05 of the third quarter.
Glenn led 9-7 at halftime.
Miller’s 25-yard field goal gave the home team the two-point edge with 52.4 seconds left in the second quarter.
The drive included a 33-yard pass from Miller to senior Nathan Taylor before Glenn got backed up and settled on the field goal.
Fairfield took a 7-6 lead at 4:30 of the second quarter. senior Carter Kitson bolted in for a 6-yard TD run and Bustamante booted the extra point.
One of the highlights of the scoring march was a 13-yard run by junior Alex Hofer.
Glenn was the first to score with Miller sneaking into the end zone from the 1 at 9:32 of the second period. The kick attempt failed.
An 18-yard run by Larkin and a personal on the same play against Fairfield took the ball deep into visiting territory.
The game’s first six possessions resulted in punts — three for each team. Fairfield was penalized six times for 50 yards in the opening stanza and finished the game drawing nine yellow flags for 85 yards.
Junior Ethan Schmucker led Fairfield in rushing with 92 yards as Thacker opted use a healthier, quicker Schmucker in the backfield and sophomore Breckan Maran mostly on defense.
Kitson ran for 51 yards and was 1-of-10 passing for 14 yards (Hofers) and two interceptions (Larkin and Miller).
“That’s a hard offense to prepare for,” said Glenn coach John Barron of Fairfield’s Flexbone. “I’m proud of our kids. That’s a good football team. They’re well-coached. Matt does a good job.
“We had our hands full.”
Junior Mason Kobelt ran for 42 yards and Miller 20 for Glenn. Miller was also 6-of-13 passing with one interception (senior Cohen Custer).
After starting the season 4-0, Fairfield went 1-4 in its final five regular-season games.
Glenn started the campaign 3-0, lost five straight then won two heading into the postseason.
JOHN GLENN 24, FAIRFIELD 7
Fairfield 0 7 0 0 — 7
Glenn 0 9 8 7 — 24
Scoring Plays Second Quarter
JG — (9:32) Chase Miller 1 run (kick failed)
F — (4:30) Carter Kitson 6 run (Owen Bustamante kick)
JG — (:52.4) Miller 25 field goal
Third Quarter
JG — (2:05) Caleb Spodnick 85 blocked field goal return (Ty’Ronn Larkin run)
Fourth Quarter
JG — (3:19) Larkin 5 pass from Miller (Miller kick)