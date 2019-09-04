GOSHEN — The coaches, players and fans of the Fairfield High School football team needed this one. It has been a long time coming.
The Falcon Faithful got to celebrate last Friday night after Fairfield posted a 22-18 win over the Osceola Grace Eagles. The victory snapped a 19-game losing streak for the Falcons dating back to Aug. 18, 2017, when Fairfield defeated the Goshen RedHawks 19-0.
“Personally, I felt great for the kids, parents, school and our community. There has been a lot of hard work and buy-in into what we are doing,” second-year Fairfield coach Matt Thacker said.
The streak has not been on the minds of the Falcons according to the coach.
“Honestly, I didn’t think about how long the streak was,” Thacker said. “We only focus on the next day and how much better can we get with that next opportunity.”
That next opportunity is Friday night when the Falcons (1-1) host the Central Noble Cougars (0-2). Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
“Central Noble is big, physical and always well coached under coach (Trevor) Tipton,” Thacker said. “They have some great athletes on both sides of the ball. Central Noble will be a great test to our team mentally and physically.
“We must stay disciplined in what in what we do on defense, special teams and offense. We need to limit big plays on defense, special teams and continue to control the ball on offense, but finish drives with points,” Thacker said.
Junior quarterback Cory Lantz completed 4-of-5 passes for 114 yards in the Osceola Grace win. Junior Quinn Kitson caught two passes for 54 yards and senior Nolin Sharick one for 41. Kitson with 57 yards on four carries, junior Carson Abramson 45 on 10 and Lantz 37 on 11 were the leading rushers.
Central Noble was a 42-0 winner last year over the Falcons. Fairfield holds a 21-17 edge in recent meetings in the series with the Cougars.
WAWASEE AT NORTHRIDGE
After back-to-back weeks of non-conference games these two are ready to begin the Northern Lakes Conference portion of their schedules. The Wawasee Warriors enter the game with a 1-1 record while the Northridge Raiders are 2-0.
Northridge defeated South Bend Adams 35-34 in Week 1 and South Bend St, Joseph 31-16 last Friday.
“Scheduling SB Adams and SB St. Joseph for our non-conference games prepares us for the grind of the NLC schedule. We aren’t going see another QB like Ira Armstead (Virginia recruit from Adams) the rest of the season,” Northridge coach Tom Wogomon said. “My secondary coach was very relieved when the Adams game was over. Their pass game is just so good. St Joe is a typical physical football team that you see week in and week out in the NLC.
“We are pleased to start this year 2-0, but the season really begins this Friday. Every team in the conference wants to wakeup Saturday morning on the top half up the standings and be 1-0 in the NLC. Wawasee will come to our place ready to go. The Wawasee running backs run hard and the wide receivers have the speed to be dangerous for quick strikes.”
The Raiders’ offense rolled up 347 total yards in the St. Joseph contest. Junior Dom Crowder ran for 158 yards on 13 carries and senior QB Oliver Eveler was 5-of-12 passing for 112 yards.
Junior signal caller Parker Young connected on 11-of-23 passes for 120 yards for the Warriors is last Friday’s 21-6 loss to West Noble.
Northridge won 33-12 when the two teams played in the postseason a year ago. Wawasee has a 21-16 lead in recent meetings with Raiders.
NORTHWOOD AT CONCORD
The NorthWood Panthers are also ready to test the waters of the NLC while the Concord Minutemen are the lone unbeaten squad after opening league play last week with a 31-18 triumph over Elkhart Memorial.
“They (Concord) are a very well coached and confident football team. They’ve played two good opponents and have found a way to come out on top,” NorthWood coach Nate Andrews said. “They have some football players including their leader at QB.”
Senior Ethan Cain is Concord’s signal caller. So far this season, Cain is 37-of-56 for 413 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.
“Ethan has had a good first two weeks,” Concord coach Craig Koehler said. “The area that he has excelled in most has been decision making. The ball is going where it is suppose to.”
NorthWood has opened the season against Jimtown (35-21 win) and Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (48-21 loss).
“Oh, that remains to be seen,” NorthWood coach Nate Andrews said about the strength of NorthWood’s early schedule and if it will help the Panthers during the NLC season. “There is a very fine line when scheduling up and down. I see positives and negatives in both. However, I don’t feel that we will be shocked by the size and speed that we will play in the NLC.”
NorthWood’s offense is under the direction of junior QB Nate Newcomer. In the first two weeks, Newcomer has rushed for 154 yards on 39 carries and has scored three TDs. He has completed 7-of-13 passes for 92 yards and a score.
Senior Jaden Miller has rushed for 128 yards on 26 attempts.
“We are going to have to be able to hold up against their run game both physically and mentally. Their objective on offense is to keep coming at you in hopes that you will eventually break,” Koehler said about NorthWood’s offense.
“Offensively, we will need to be able to sort out what they are doing with their front six. Coach (David) Wilson does a great job of giving you multiple looks, which can be very difficult on a high school offense.”
NorthWood recorded a 29-20 win over Concord last season. The Panthers maintain a 20-16 lead in recent meetings with the Minutemen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.