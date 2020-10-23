NAPPANEE — Sophomore running back Ethan Evers took the handoff and raced toward the right sideline. With defenders closing in, the 6-foot, 187-pounder cut back, split a trio of defenders in the middle of the field and bounced his run back outside again, racing 63 yards to the end zone.
In a game in which both teams struggled to find consistent offensive rhythm, plays like Evers’ were hard to find. And, when they did happen, they favored the Panthers.
Evers’ run gave NorthWood the go-ahead points, and senior Kyle Sellers returned a punt 85 yards for another score as the Panthers defeated Wawasee, 20-7, in the opening round of sectional play. The Panthers advance to play Leo in the second round. The Lions defeated Northridge, 14-7.
“We played way too tight up on the line of scrimmage,” said Warriors coach Jon Reutebuch of the play. “What I am sure you could see is that we were so close up, that our angles chasing him to the sideline became very poor. We got caught out of position.”
Evers finished the game with 94 yards rushing and two touchdowns, his second coming in the final two minutes of the contest — a two-yard plunge coming on the heels Wawasee’s punter fumbling the snap inside his own 15-yard line.
As NorthWood’s offense found its way, the Panthers’ Black Crunch defense set the tone from the start of the game. The unit allowed only 36 yards in the first half and just 1.9 yards per play as the Warriors earned just two first downs in the first two quarters and crossed mid-field only once in that same span.
“We just could not settle in and make enough plays,” Reutebuch said. “They had us on our heels from the start. We just didn’t make the plays needed to win.”
Sellers added two interceptions of senior Warriors quarterback Parker Young, who completed just 14-of-28 passes in the game, including one which was nearly returned for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
NorthWood 20, Wawasee 7
NW 13 0 0 7 – 20
Waw 0 0 0 7 – 7
First Quarter
(6:33) Ethan Evers 63-yard run (2 pt. Attempt no good)
(0:00) Kyle Sellers 85-yard punt return (Nate Newcomer kick)
Fourth Quarter
(1:09) Evers 2-yard run (Newcomer kick)
(0:09) Kameron Salazar 11-yard pass from Parker Young (Caleb Clevenger kick)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.