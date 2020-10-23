SHIPSHEWANA [mdash] Elizabeth L. Yoder, 76, of Shipshewana, died at 1:02 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at her residence. She was born Oct. 23, 1943, in LaGrange County to Levi and Amelia (Yoder) Raber. On Nov. 28, 1963, in LaGrange County, she married Samuel W. Yoder. He died Dec. 6, 2018. Survivi…