ELKHART – Last week, the Lions ran all over Concord in a dominating victory.
Senior running back Aalias Leonard ran for over 100 yards and a touchdown in the season-opening win, and he added an exclamation point to the start of his season with another massive performance against Northridge Friday.
Leonard earned three rushing touchdowns against the Raiders in his team’s home opener, rattling off scoring runs of four, three and 10 to help the Lions upend Northridge, 28-7, and stay undefeated.
“He has such good vision,” said Elkhart head coach Romison Saint-Louis of Leonard. “He’s a hard runner, but he compliments that with good vision. Obviously he’s got some speed that goes with that. He’s a kid who stepped in last year because of injury, and he really showed out. Now he’s showing out this year, and I’m just glad I have the opportunity to coach him.”
The Class 4A state runner-ups came out and made an early statement against the talented Lions (2-0) on the road.
After forcing a three-and-out on defense to open the contest, Northridge’s offense moved down the field with ease against an Elkhart defense that kept Concord out of the end zone all game last week.
The Raiders marched 45 yards on a short field on their opening offensive series to take an early lead after senior quarterback Qade Carrington found senior wide receiver Kade Sainz in the right corner of the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter.
Northridge had punched Elkhart in the mouth, but the Lions had a quick answer.
After starting a drive on their own 37-yard line, Elkhart used multiple running backs to push the ball down the field.
Leonard picked up two first downs on the drive before senior running back Gavin Houser found a hole in the right side of the field and hit it for what would be a 44-yard touchdown scamper to tie the game at seven with 4:58 to go in the first.
“I think you could see it in our kid’s eyes, like ‘woah, they just drove down the field on us and scored,’” Saint-Louis said. “We wondered how we were going to respond, because offensively, we struggled a little bit last week. We scored, but we struggled discipline-wise. This week, we got much better at (driving) on offense.”
Northridge had some success throughout the game driving the ball down field, but key miscues were in abundance Friday.
Whether it be bad snaps between quarterback and center or dropped passes, the Raiders shot themselves in the foot on multiple occasions.
“We talked about the keys to success in this game, and some of those were no turnovers or penalties,” Northridge head coach Chad Eppley said. “And a lot of times in the game, we just couldn’t handle a snap. I’m not really sure what happened to us, but we’ll figure it out because it hasn’t been an issue all summer.
“We kind of shot ourselves in the foot a few times, but we have to remember that that’s a good team over there. That’s a really good Elkhart team, and they are definitely different from when we scrimmaged them last year, that’s for sure.”
Another issue Northridge was having throughout the game was finishing drives.
Multiple times throughout the contest, the Raiders were in Elkhart territory but were unable to capitalize.
One of those instances came late in the first quarter when the Raiders had driven down to the Elkhart 30. But junior McClain Miller would be stuffed twice on third and fourth down rushing attempts by the Elkhart defense, leading to a turnover on downs.
From there, the Lions took over and drove 70 yards down the field – eating up six minutes of clock – and ending the drive with a four-yard touchdown run by Leonard midway through the second quarter.
The Lions would bring that lead into the locker room, leading the Raiders 14-7 at half.
At the start of the second half, Northridge opened with another solid offensive series.
The Raiders drove into Elkhart territory and were in position for a game-tying 37-yard touchdown, but Carrington’s pass to Sainz couldn’t be corralled.
Northridge would later turn the ball over on downs, and from there, the offense wasn’t quite the same the rest of the game.
While Northridge struggled offensively to finish drives, its defense struggled to stop Elkhart’s offense and Leonard down the stretch.
The Elkhart senior helped add to the Lions lead with a three-yard touchdown run with 2:47 to go in the third quarter, putting the Lions ahead 21-7 after Northridge failed to convert another fourth down near midfield.
Leonard would add his third and final TD late in the fourth quarter, weaving his way through the Raiders defense for a 10-yard score to put the game out of reach with 4:39 to go.
“I think we got better in week two,” Saint-Louis said. “(Northridge) has a very good football team over there. They’re well-coached and hard-nosed players. They have disciplined players, and they have some really good athletes. We have a lot of respect for that team, and we’re just excited we’ve won another one and have the chance to do it next week.”
Elkhart will look to stay undefeated against Hammond Morton next Friday, while Northridge hopes to get back on track against Mishawaka.
ELKHART 28, NORTHRIDGE 7
Elkhart – 7; 7; 7; 7 – 28
Northridge – 7; 0; 0; 0 – 7
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
N – (5:59) Kade Sainz 17 pass from Qade Carrington (Dylan Ritchie kick)
E – (4:58) Gavin Houser 44 run (Jeremiah Aguilera kick)
Second Quarter
E – (6:52) Aalias Leonard 4 run (Aguilera kick)
Third Quarter
E – (2:47) Aalias Leonard 3 run (Aguilera kick)
Fourth Quarter
E – (4:39) Aalias Leonard 10 run (Aguilera kick)