SOUTH BEND — A week after falling to Northern Indiana Conference rival Penn in heartbreaking fashion, the Elkhart Lions took out heir frustration on the road against the Saint Joseph Indians.
The Lions ran all over the Indians, scoring six rushing touchdowns — with four coming from senior running back Gavin Houser — and cruising to a 43-7 victory on the road at Father Bly Field Friday night.
While the Lions won convincingly Friday night, Elkhart left some points on the board at times due to ill-timed penalties and turnovers.
According to head coach Romison Saint-Louis, those things have to be corrected moving forward if the Lions hope to make a deep run in the postseason.
“Nobody wants to lose any game, especially losing a game like that,” said Saint-Louis of last week’s loss to Penn. “With this team, it’s always been, and it always will be, Elkhart can’t beat Elkhart. Even (Friday), we did some things that hurt us. … We just have to quit hurting ourselves. I do believe we are a really good team, but I don’t know if we’re good enough to consistently hurt ourselves and think we’re going to win the big games or win a championship.”
Mistakes weren’t an issue early for Elkhart (5-1, 1-1 NIC), finding itself up 14-0 just midway through the first quarter.
On their first offensive possession of the game, the Lions ran the ball with ease through the defense of St. Joe (2-4, 1-2 NIC).
Houser ran for over 50 yards on the drive, capping it off with an eight-yard scamper into the end zone on the fourth play of the drive to hand Elkhart a touchdown lead just a minute and-a-half into the game.
Following a St. Joe three-and-out, Elkhart would move the ball with ease once again, helping setup Houser’s second touchdown of the game — a one-yard plunge on fourth and goal with 5:53 left in the opening quarter.
That’s when Elkhart’s momentum began to fade a bit.
St. Joe fought back behind a mix of run and pass by quarterback Alex Ortiz.
The Indians marched down the field, finishing off a 71-yard touchdown drive with a 22-yard QB keeper into the end zone from Ortiz to slice the Lions lead in half with just 14 seconds left before the second quarter.
Elkhart’s offense would stall for the second straight time following St. Joe’s touchdown, giving the ball back to the Indians with an opportunity to tie the contest at 14 all.
Instead, the Lions defense answered.
On a 1st and 10 from his own 15-yard line, Ortiz was chased all the way in to the end zone by multiple Elkhart defenders.
With Elkhart defensive lineman EJ Aguirre barreling toward him, Ortiz got rid of the ball and threw it into no-man’s land while in the end zone. He’d be called for intentional grounding, which awarded Elkhart a safety and a 16-7 advantage with 10:29 left in the second quarter.
St. Joe wouldn’t ever recover from that mistake, allowing Elkhart to drive down the field and score on the next possession.
The Lions continued to run the ball at will, steamrolling the St. Joe defensive front all the way down to the one-yard line before Houser would earn his third touchdown of the night behind a one-yard dive into the end zone to hand Elkhart a 23-7 lead with 7:22 before the break.
Elkhart had an opportunity to add to the 16-point lead before half, but an interception inside the 10-yard line on third down forced the Lions to settle for the 23-7 lead at halftime.
While missed opportunities presented themselves in the first half, Elkhart’s lead was never in jeopardy during the second.
The Lions would go on to outscore St. Joe 20-0 in the second half behind a smothering defense, and a big-play offense.
Elkhart saw both Houser and running back Aalias Leonard earn long touchdown runs during the third and fourth quarters with Leonard rushing for a 74-yard score to put his team ahead 29-7 in the third and Houser racing to a 47-yard score to help hand the Lions a 36-7 advantage in the fourth.
Overall, Elkhart had six rushing touchdowns on the night with three different players finding paydirt.
“We have a great group of backs,” Saint-Louis said. “I feel like we’re really deep there, and we rely on our offensive line a lot to put us in a position to be successful on the ground. I’m happy with what we’re doing on the ground, but we’re going to have to continue working on the passing game. We’re going to need a passing game to win a championship.”
Defensively, the Lions adjusted to Ortiz and the Indians offense, shutting their opponent out and keeping St. Joe from earning a first down that wasn’t caused by a penalty during the entirety of the second half.
“We need the right adjustments defensively,” Saint-Louis said. “It was an adjustment that we’ve been working on, and it’s one we needed against Penn. It just took some of our defense awhile to get it, but we got it in the second half, and it really worked for us. It all comes down to understanding our responsibilities and doing it. It’s just about doing our job. When we do our job, we’re going to be OK.”
The Lions will look to go 6-1 when they host South Bend Adams next Friday.