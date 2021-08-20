ELKHART – High school football was back in Elkhart County on Friday night, and one of the more marquee matchups in the area took place on Rice Field at Elkhart High School.
The Lions – coming off of a 9-1 season – hosted the Concord Minutemen in a tight, low-scoring affair. With Elkhart up a score with less than two minutes to play in the game, Concord quarterback Hunter Dutton looked for wide receiver Amarion Moore on the far sideline on a 4th and 6. Dutton put the ball where it needed to be, but the ball bobbled out of Moore’s hands and onto the turf.
The Lions, led by running back Aalias Leonard, would run out the rest of the clock to secure the 12-7 victory over Concord.
“I had three major concerns,” Concord head coach Craig Koehler said. “Adjusting to their speed, which I thought we did a good job of. I didn’t think there was a huge discrepancy in team speed. But the other thing I was concerned with was their defensive line. I think that position is the strength of their team. And we have a lot of guys playing a lot of snaps. You saw, we didn’t have some of our really good players there at the end that just couldn’t go because they’d just cramp right back up.”
Concord’s offense saw positive production for much of the first half, but whenever the Minutemen would cross into Lions’ territory, the drives came to disappointing ends.
Late in the first quarter, near the 35-yard line, Concord quarterback Hunter Dutton looked deep down the right sideline for a streaking Jack D’Arcy. Dutton’s lob of a pass didn’t give his wide receiver much of a chance, and it ended up being intercepted by Elkhart at the Lions 12-yard line.
In the second quarter, Concord’s offense was given another golden opportunity after the defense came up with a huge takeaway. Zaven Koltookian came up on Elkhart quarterback Brady Kreuper’s blindside and layed him out. The hit caused a fumble that was picked up by Ephram Lake near midfield.
The offense would stall again after a costly turnover, but the defense would give one last shot to its offense with under a minute to play.
After Concord picked up a first down near its 25-yard line, the Minutemen called timeout with less than 20 seconds to play. That decision turned out to be the right one, because on the next play, Dutton found D’Arcy streaking across the middle wide open near midfield. D’Arcy would grab it in stride, shake a couple tackles and scamper into the end zone to give his team a 7-3 lead at halftime.
“We were going to run it out but then we picked up the first down,” Koehler said. “I told Lalo (Rolon), let’s try to stretch them here, and see if we can get someone to pop, and Jack made a play. He’s a great player. He’s not very tall, he’s not very big, but he’s a hell of a football player.”
While the first half ended well for the Minutemen, the second half was a different story.
On Elkhart’s first drive to open the half, the Lions used Leonard to push the ball down the throats of Concord. Near midfield, the junior would break through the line, bounce outside and outrace the Minutemen defense for a score that gave his team the lead once again early in the third quarter.
From there, it was a defensive slugfest. Both Concord and Elkhart’s offenses were stopped in their collective tracks through most of the second half.
The next score wouldn’t come until halfway through the fourth quarter when Concord’s snap to punter Miguel Aguilar flew over his head and through the back of the end zone to give the Lions a 12-7 advantage.
The Minutemen defense stood tall though again to give its offense one last opportunity. After Elkhart punter Pedro Velasquez shanked a short punt out of bounds to setup Concord at its own 33-yard line, Dutton found his favorite deep threat over the middle again in D’Arcy. The senior made a diving grab inside the Elkhart 30-yard line with a little over two minutes to play.
Unfortunately, an incomplete pass and a run stuffed in the backfield put the Minutemen in a tough spot. They’d go for it on fourth down, but the Dutton to Moore connection missed, sealing it Elkhart.
The Minutemen will look to get on track next week against Jimtown.
“We have to improve up front on offense (going into next week),” Koehler said. “That was fairly evident. We struggled with consistency. … If we don’t come ready to play next week, we’ll be 0-2. That’s the reality. We’re going to have to lick our wounds and get over this real quick.”
ELKHART 12, CONCORD 7
Concord — 0; 7; 0; 0 — 7
Elkhart — 0; 3; 7; 2 — 12
Scoring Plays
Second Quarter
E – (10:27) Pedro Velasquez 25 field goal
C – (:12) Jack D’Arcy 77 pass from Hunter Dutton (Aguilar kick)
Third Quarter
E – (10:37) Aalias Leonard 47 run (Velasquez kick)
Fourth Quarter
E – (5:00) Safety (Concord punt through back of end zone)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.