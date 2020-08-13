GOSHEN — The COVID-19 pandemic has created lots of havoc in Indiana high school sports, canceling among other things the 114th IHSAA boys state basketball tournament last spring.
Basketball, including the state tournament, is something the state is well-known for. The annual classic is one of the reasons why it says on the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame web site: “In 49 states it’s a sport; in Indiana, it’s a religion.”
Another Indiana tradition is high school football and fears of spreading the coronavirus are continuing to cause problems in prep sports and if things stay as they are right now it will be a rather unusual start to the high school football season.
The first Friday night of the season is Aug. 21 and as things stand right now some schools will be playing that night and others will be waiting an extra week before taking the field in a game-type situation.
The Goshen RedHawks, Concord Minutemen, Elkhart Lions, Fairfield Falcons, Jimtown Jimmies, Northridge Raiders and NorthWood Panthers have all had their Week 1 contests canceled due Elkhart County Health Department Public Health Order No. 04-2020 that prohibits schools from starting the fall sports seasons, except for girls golf, until Tuesday, Aug. 25.
Two games that are scheduled to be played on the 21st are Wawasee at Lakeland and Central Noble at West Noble.
Goshen will open its football season on Friday, Aug. 28 at South Bend Clay.
Clay is located in St. Joe County, which currently has no such restrictions. The Colonials are slated to begin the season on the 21st at Osceola Grace.
“Obviously it is what it is. We were on pace to be ready to play or Week 1 game (hosting Fairfield) but due to Elkhart County restrictions we can’t, play,” Goshen coach Kyle Park said. “We are not going to panic. It is out of our control. There is nothing we can do other than to be ready to play when they tell us we can play.
“Life is always throwing curveballs at you. But we are not alone in this situation. There are other schools in Elkhart County facing the same situation.”
Other county programs that will be opening the season against a team that will have a game under their belt are the Falcons in a home game with Osceola Grace, Northridge at South Bend St. Joseph, NorthWood hosting East Noble and Elkhart hosting Mishawaka.
Northridge Athletic Director Dave Harms is a former football coach and doesn’t really like the fact that the Raiders could be playing a team that has already been on the field.
“If you are playing a team that has already played a game it puts you at a big disadvantage,” he said. “Your players haven’t tackled in a game situation or you have not run your offense against another team. There is a lot of preparation that goes into a game.”
Concord and Jimtown will not be facing the problem when the two programs clash in Week 2 opponents as both are also expected to miss their scheduled openers wiped out.
Elkhart County schools are continuing to practice, but according to the Health Department Order, contact is not allowed in football practice until Tuesday the 25th.
“We are working with the Health Department to get some clarification on the date,” Goshen Athletic Director Larry Kissinger.
If teams are not allowed to have contact in practice until the 25th that only gives them three days before the first game.
“We need some clarification from the Health Department because the other thing is you are only allowed so many days of contact per week.”
Still, other schools around the state have it worse, according to John Harrell’s website. Hammond, Hammond Clark, Hammond Gavit, Hammond Morton and Whiting have all had their season canceled. East Chicago Central has six open dates. Calumet and Digger Union both four and perennial powerhouse Warren Central three.
One of Warren Central’s cancellations is its Week 1 contest with Center Grove. Two of the more successful programs in the state. Center Grove has a career playoff record of 71-33 with two state championships, five semistate crowns, 14 regional titles and 15 sectional championships. Warren Central has a career playoff mark of 92-27 with nine state titles, nine semistate crowns, nine regional championships and 19 sectional crowns.
According to an article that appears on the Indianapolis Star website, Warren Central, through spokesperson Dennis Jarrett, released a statement on Tuesday afternoon that reads: “Out of respect for the safety of our student-athletes, and in adherence to IHSAA minimum practice guidelines, Warren Central has decided to forego its Week One football game. Before the start of school, several members of the football team had to go into quarantine and because of this, would not have enough time to meet the 10-practice minimum required by the IHSAA. Athletic competition for our students will continue to be an important part of the fabric of our school and community, but the safety of our students and football staff will always be our top priority.”
