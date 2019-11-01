ELKHART — Craig Koehler summed it up.
“It’s a great high school football game,” said Koehler, the Concord High School head coach after a 38-31 defeat at Elkhart Central. “It stinks someone had to lose.”
The No. 9-ranked Blue Blazers (9-2) beat the Minutemen (8-2) Friday in an IHSAA Class 5A sectional semifinal at Rice Field.
In what could be the last game in Elkhart Central football history, the Blazers advanced to the sectional final to host Mishawaka (7-3) on Nov. 8. Elkhart will have one football team in 2020, combining Central and Memorial.
Central salted away the win with an interception of an Ethan Cain pass by Kennath Dennis with 1:56 to play.
The Blazers took a 38-31 lead on a 2-yard touchdown plunge by Mark Brownlee, who finished with five TDs and 299 rushing yards.
“With (Brownlee), they’re going to be a tough out,” said Koehler. “Without him, they’re not as good.”
Central got the football on the Concord 2 when Minuteman punter Ariel DeLaPaz went down to catch a low snap and put his knee on the turf.
Bryan Ramirez kicked a 35-yard field goal from the left hash to pull Central into a 31-31 tie with Concord.
Four plays earlier, Central kept the drive alive by converting on fourth down with a run by Brownlee.
Concord took its first lead of the game — 31-28 — on a 36-yard field goal from the right hash by DeLaPaz with 1:46 to go in the third quarter.
The drive stayed alive with a fourth-down conversion pass of 13 yards from Cain to Jack D’Arcy.
The Minutemen pulled even with Central at 28-28 at 7:22 of the third period with a 7-yard TD pass from Cain to Logan Wittmer and a kick by DeLaPaz.
Cain completed three passes to Amarion Moore during the drive of eight plays and 78 yards.
Central assumed a 28-21 advantage on a 13-yard TD run by Brownlee and kick by Ramirez with 10:49 to play in the third quarter.
The drive featured a trick play by the Blazers. Vinny Ambrose took the hand-off on an end around and he threw a 43-yard pass to Roderick Ballard. A personal foul call against Concord on the play took the ball to the Concord 15.
The score was tied 21-21 at halftime.
The Minutemen pulled even at 21-all on a 1-yard TD run by Carter Neveraski and extra-point kick by DeLaPaz 46.5 seconds before halftime.
Koehler said Neveraski separated a shoulder in the regular-season finale in Week 9 against Warsaw and it helped having a bye week for him to heal.
The scoring drive covered 81 yards in five plays and featured a pass from Neveraski to Cain and a personal foul on Elkhart Central that took the ball to the Blazer 17.
That was followed by a 16-yard from Cain to D’Arcy to the Central 1.
The Blazers led 21-14 thanks to a 65-yard TD sprint by Brownlee and Ramirez conversion kick at 7:30 of the second quarter. It was just the second play of a 74-yard drive following a Concord punt.
The Minutemen tied the score at 14-14 on a 75-yard TD reception by Neveraski from Cain at 11:49 of the second quarter.
That was just 35 seconds after Central went up 14-8 on a 20-yard TD run by Brownlee and a kick by Ramirez. The Blazers went 70 yards in eight plays. Brownlee carried the ball seven times during the drive.
Concord evened the score at 7-7 on a 14-yard TD run by Neveraski and DeLaPaz boot at 3:28 of the first quarter.
The Minutemen marched 61 yards in seven plays. Cain completed three passes on the drive, including two to Moore and one to Wittmer.
Central got on the scoreboard first with Brownlee running for an 8-yard TD and Ramirez tacking on the extra point at 8:49 of the first quarter.
The Blazers went 72 yards in five plays — all Brownlee runs. The first play from scrimmage for Central ate up 30 yards.
ELKHART CENTRAL 38, CONCORD 31
Concord 7 14 10 0 — 31
Central 7 14 7 10 — 38
Scoring First Quarter
EC — (8:49) Mark Brownlee 8 run (Bryan Ramirez kick) C — (3:28) Carter Neveraski 14 run (Ariel DeLaPaz kick)
Second Quarter
EC — (11:55) Brownlee 20 run (Ramirez kick) C — (11:20) Neveraski 75 pass from Ethan Cain (DeLaPaz kick) EC — (6:44) Brownlee 65 run (Ramirez kick) C — (:46.5) Neveraski 1 run (DeLaPaz kick)
Third Quarter
EC — (10:49) Brownlee 13 run (Ramirez kick) C — (7:22) Logan Wittmer 7 pass from Cain (DeLaPaz kick) C — (1:46) DeLaPaz 36 field goal
Fourth Quarter
EC — (6:56) Ramirez 35 field goal EC — (5:23) Brownlee 2 run (Ramirez kick)
