DUNLAP — A physical defense and some big-play offense helped Elkhart blank Concord 33-0 in 2022 season-opening non-conference high school football Friday at Jake Field.
In a game featuring two teams receiving votes in the Associated Press preseason poll, the Class 6A Lions bested the 5A Minutemen.
Elkhart’s defense racked up 11 quarterback sacks against Concord, which came in ranked No. 9 in 5A by the Indiana Football Coaches Association.
“Defense did a really good job,” said Lions first-year coach Romison-Saint Louis. “Offensively, we’ve still got some things to claim up. But we’re going to fix it.”
The Lions wrapped up scoring with a 33-yard touchdown pass caught by Rodney Gates and thrown by back-up quarterback Quinn Rost with Jeremiah Aguilera tacking on the extra point with 4:56 left in the contest.
Elkhart went up 26-0 with 9:08 to go in the fourth quarter.
After taking over on a fourth-down stand, Alias Leonard dashed 63 yards out of the backfield for a TD and Aguilera added the conversion kick.
The Lions took a 19-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Concord blocked a punt deep in Lion territory, but came away with no punts when Miguel Aguilar missed a 38-yard field goal in the closing seconds of the third period. He missed on 48- and 43-yard attempts earlier in the game.
Elkhart led 19-0 at halftime.
A 3-yard TD run by Gavin Houser and a extra point by Aguilera capped the Lion scoring drive.
The drive featured a 29-yard pass from Brady Krueper to Gates and a 29-yard reverse run by Jaqaveion Echols.
Concord was held to minus-54 rushing yards in the first half with Elkhart sacking Hudson Glantz nine times.
Davon Smith intercepted a Krueper pass and returned the ball to the Lion 20. After three negative-yardage plays, the Minutemen were forced to punt on the possession.
Elkhart was up 12-0 at the end of the first quarter.
A 66-yard pass from Krueper to Gates on the second play after a punt gave the visitors a 12-0 lead at the 2:18 mark.
Houser’s 7-yard TD run gave the Lions a 6-0 advantage at 5:41. Houser ripped off a 17-yard gain right before the scoring plunge.
Concord coach Craig Koehler pointed out the inexperience of this team.
“We had eight players on that offensive unit that had never played a varsity snap in their life,” said Koehler. “(Elkhart’s) a good football team that’s going to win a lot of games.”
The stands were full on either side of the field.
“This is a great opener for our school with this environment,” said Koehler. “They’ve got some really good players that have been in the fire some. We have some really good players that are going to get better that have not been in the fire.”
Leonard led Elkhart in rushing with 33 yards. Krueper passed for 113 yards. Gates caught four passes for 137 yards.
Shannon Wells-Moore was Concord’s top rusher with 41 yards.
On Friday, Aug. 26, Elkhart plays host to Northridge and Concord goes to Jimtown.
ELKHART 33, CONCORD 0
Elkhart 12 7 0 13 — 33
Concord 0 0 0 0 — 0
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
E — (5:41) Gavin Houser 7 run (kick failed)
E — (2:18) Rodney Gates 66 pass from Brady Krueger (kick failed)
Second Quarter
E — (:16.8) Houser 3 run (Jeremiah Aguilera kick)
Fourth Quarter
E — (9:08) Alias Leonard 63 run (Aguilera kick kick)stv