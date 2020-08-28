NAPPANEE — NorthWood had its chances in the second half against East Noble. The No. 9 (4A) Panthers had two drives make it inside the Knights’ 15-yard line. Unfortunately for NorthWood, both drives ended in turnovers, as No. 2 (4A) East Noble made just enough plays to edge the Panthers, 15-14, Friday night in Nappanee.
East Noble improves to 2-0 on the season. NorthWood falls to 0-1.
The first scoring attempt for the Panthers came on its first drive of the third quarter. NorthWood drove all the way down the field behind a 39-yard catch-and-run from senior Kyle Sellers and a 22-yard run by sophomore Ethan Evers. This gave NorthWood a first and goal from the Knights’ 1-yard line.
A false start by the Panthers pushed them back to the six-yard line. After two plays gained no yards, sophomore quarterback Kaden Lone took a third down snap and looked to be running the ball. He stopped, though, and attempted to pass the ball to a NorthWood receiver in the end zone. East Noble junior Rowan Zolman made a fantastic read on the play, though, and intercepted the pass.
NorthWood coach Nate Andrews said the play was designed for Lone to pass the ball.
“It’s a pre-planned play where we try to draw them; we try to sucker them in and throw it over the top,” Andrews said. “Everything looked good, and they made a great recovery play on it.”
Lone played quarterback for the majority of the game after senior Nate Newcomer was injured on the first series of the game. Newcomer ripped off a 15-yard run for a first down, but was hit hard at the end of the run. He was able to walk off the field under his own power, but did not return to the game.
Andrews could not elaborate on the extent of Newcomer’s injury.
The Panthers’ other opportunity to score in the second half came on its final drive of the game. NorthWood milked five minutes off the clock, ultimately getting the ball to the Knights’ 18-yard line. The Panthers only mustered three yards on the next three plays, setting up a fourth and seven from the 15.
East Noble’s pass rush finally was able to get to Lone on the fourth-down play, as junior Bryce Charles sacked Lone. The Knights took over with 4:50 left in the game and ran the clock out from there.
“I think once we were able to buckle down a little bit — and I think the play (Zolman) made in the end zone was insane,” East Noble coach Luke Amstutz said. “And what that probably does is scare them into not attacking the middle of the field … We know we’re a young team, and we have a lot of growing up to do.”
NorthWood scored on the first possession of the game, driving 65 yards in three minutes. The drive was capped off by a 5-yard touchdown run by Lone. The sophomore then added a 2-point conversion to make it 8-0 Panthers.
Lone had an up-and-down performance, rushing for 91 yards and a touchdown and throwing for 68 yards, but with two interceptions.
“He played tough,” said Andrews of Lone’s performance. “He didn’t get enough reps throughout the week, and we’ve been going at it here for not very long. Didn’t get quite enough reps, and some of the execution things weren’t there. But he’s a tough nut and probably carried a ton, too.
“He’s the least of our concerns. Didn’t play his best tonight, and he knows it. But you have to take into effect that, because Newcomer was out, he was a full-way guy on the defensive side as well.”
East Noble capitalized on the first Lone interception, as on the ensuing drive, junior Dalton Stinson connected with Zolman on a 15-yard touchdown reception. That duo re-connected on the ensuing 2-point conversion, tying the game at eight with 1:47 left in the first quarter.
The Knights took the lead early in the second quarter when Stinson found Zolman again, this time for a 23-yard score to give East Noble a 15-8 advantage.
In the middle of the second quarter, Evers intercepted a Stinson pass at the East Noble 17-yard line. A few plays later, Evers punched it into the end zone with a three-yard run. NorthWood went for the 2-point conversion again, but the East Noble defense stopped them.
The decision to go for two was due to the Newcomer injury.
“Not only is (Newcomer) the quarterback, but he’s also our safety, he’s our punter, he’s our kicker and he’s our deep returner,” Andrews said. “So, now what it does is it throws about five guys that aren’t ready to play into the game. Those guys that were thrown into the game, they did a great job.”
Andrews said it felt like a scrimmage, in terms of execution, for his team. It was the Panthers first 11-on-11 contact of the season due to an Elkhart County Health Department mandate not allowing contact sports through August 24. Meanwhile, East Noble was able to hold a scrimmage and play its first game last week against Plymouth.
NorthWood now has to shake the rust off more as they start Northern Lakes Conference play next week against Concord, who was a 29-23 (OT) winner over Jimtown Friday.
“I think we’ve got to heal up a little bit this week,” Andrews said. “It was a hard-fought game … our defense played pretty well, so we have to find a way to get off the field when it counts. Offensively, we have to go back and we have to execute with this combination of kids that we have.”
EAST NOBLE 15, NORTHWOOD 14
East Noble; 8; 7; 0; 0 — 15
NorthWood; 8; 6; 0; 0 — 14
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
N — (8:09) Kaden Lone 5 run (Lone 2-point run)
E — (1:47) Rowan Zolman 15 pass from Dalton Stinson (Zolman 2-point pass from Stinson)
Second Quarter
E — (10:29) Zolman 23 pass from Stinson (Cristian Sanchez kick)
N — (5:00) Ethan Evers 5 run (2-point attempt failed)
