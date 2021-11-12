The Northridge Raiders celebrate Friday after winning the Class 4A regional championship football game against Mississinewa at Northridge High School in Middlebury.
Joseph Weiser | The Goshen News
Northridge defensive back Matthew Rutledge celebrates with his teammates after making a tackle during Friday’s Class 4A Regional championship against Mississinewa at Northridge High School in Middlebury.
Photos by Evan Lepak | The Goshen News
Northridge quarterback Tagg Gott breaks through the line of scrimmage during Friday’s Class 4A Regional championship against Mississinewa at Northridge High School in Middlebury.
Evan Lepak | The Goshen News
Northridge wide receiver Kade Sainz fights toward the end zone after making a catch during Friday’s Class 4A Regional championship against Mississinewa at Northridge High School in Middlebury.
Evan Lepak | The Goshen News
The Northridge defense readies at the line of scrimmage before a play during Friday's Class 4A Regional championship against Mississinewa at Northridge High School in Middlebury.
Evan Lepak | The Goshen News
Northridge linebacker Peyton Shook avoids a tackle after making an interception during Friday's Class 4A Regional championship against Mississinewa at Northridge High School in Middlebury.
Evan Lepak | The Goshen News
Northridge players celebrate with fellow students after beating Mississinewa in Friday's Class 4A Regional championship game at Northridge High School in Middlebury.
Evan Lepak | The Goshen News
Northridge quarterback Tagg Gott (24) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown during Friday's Class 4A Regional championship against Mississinewa at Northridge High School in Middlebury.
Evan Lepak | The Goshen News
PREP FOOTBALL: Defense leads Northridge to regional title over Mississinewa
MIDDLEBURY — A smothering defensive performance has Northridge one win away for a state championship game appearance.
The Raiders’ defense allowed less than 100 total yards in a 25-7 victory over Mississinewa in a Class 4A football regional championship game Friday night in Middlebury. It’s the second regional title in program history for Northridge, joining the 2014 team with said accomplishment.
“Every time I do an interview, I feel like I say the that the defense is the heart and soul of this team, and that’s true,” Northridge coach Chad Eppley said. “That is the biggest edge we have. We had a big play on offense, and then we fumbled the ball. The defense, though, went right back out there and made an interception on the next play. So, we know that they can bail us out whenever we need to, which makes it nice as an offensive coordinator.”
Northridge (9-4) will now travel to New Prairie (11-2) for the semistate championship game after the Cougars beat Lowell, 28-14, in the other Class 4A northern regional game Friday. It’ll be a rematch of the 2014 Class 4A semistate game, which the Cougars won 28-10 over the Raiders in Middlebury. A start time for next Friday’s game in New Carlisle has yet to be announced.
After neither offense could get much going in the first quarter, Northridge was able to capitalize on good field position to put the first points on the board late in the frame. Taking over at the Mississinewa 43-yard line, the Raiders marched eight plays down the field, primarily keeping the ball on the ground. Senior Ridge Howard then punctuated the drive with a five-yard rushing score, making it a 6-0 lead for the home team with 1:05 to go in the first quarter. The ensuing extra-point attempt went off the upright.
The Northridge defense kept smothering the Indians offense after that, keeping their high-powered rushing attack in check for the first 24 minutes of play. Mississinewa senior Carson Campbell only had 18 rushing yards on nine attempts in the first half, with fellow running back Hayden Nelson at three yards on three rushes. The duo came into Friday’s game with nearly 3,100 yards rushing and 49 rushing touchdowns combined between the two.
GALLERY: Northridge beats Mississinewa, 25-7, to win regional championship
The Northridge football team shut down a potent Mississinewa offensive attack, 25-7, Friday night to win a regional championship for the second time in program history. Here are some of the images from a cold — and sometimes snowy — night from Middlebury.
Because of that dominance in slowing down the rushing attack, Mississinewa only gained one first down in the first half — which came on the game’s opening possession.
The only drive of 10-plus plays in the first half doubled Northridge’s lead. Taking over at their own 30-yard line, the Raiders went 70 yards on 14 plays, capping it off with a 17-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Tagg Gott to junior wide receiver Kade Sainz on a fourth-and-five play to make it 12-0 with 34.6 seconds to go in the first half. Northridge went for a two-point try to make it a 14-point lead, but were tackled short of the goal line.
The touchdown still put up the Raiders by two scores at halftime.
“It was huge,” said Eppley of Sainz’s touchdown. “I told the guys once we got going; I said, ‘Look, we’re going to do a six-minute offense, we’re going to go down and score and we’re going to go into the half up 12-0.’”
Mississinewa’s lone touchdown came on a deep pass in the third quarter. Quaderer rolled out to his left and heaved a pass downfield. There were three Raider defenders and two Indians wide receivers in the area, making it appear Northridge was poised to intercept the pass. The ball went past all three Raider defenders however and into the hands of one of the Indians, junior Jayden Click, who ran the final 10 yards to complete a 54-yard touchdown pass to make it a 12-7 contest with 3:27 remaining in the third quarter.
Northridge would put the game out of reach with a sustained drive to begin the fourth quarter. Taking over at their 43-yard line as the frame began, the Raiders took more than seven minutes off the clock en route to extending its lead. Gott capped the 13-play, 57-yard drive with a two-yard touchdown run to make it 18-7 home team with 4:43 remaining in the contest.
“It’s something that we have to do because it keeps our defense off the field, which is another reason why our defense is so good because they’re fresh all of the time, which is good for us,” said Eppley of Northridge controlling the time of possession battle. “Offensively, our guys love running the football. They’ll do that all day.”
Gott picked up a critical fourth-and-two earlier in the drive, something the Raider offense did regularly throughout the game: converting fourth down conversions.
“It’s something we’ve done pretty much this whole postseason run that we’ve had,” said Eppley of going for it on fourth down. “I look over at our defensive coordinator, Nick Clark, and I ask him if he feels comfortable going for it. And he says, ‘Yeah,’ we go for it and we get the first down. So, it’s nice.”
Back-to-back sacks on third and fourth down on the next Mississinewa drive gave the ball right back to Northridge at the opposing 8-yard line. Gott ran it three times, picking up those eight yards for a score to put the icing on the cake.
A win next week would be the first semistate championship in program history.
“It feels amazing, to be honest,” Eppley said. “That’s awesome.”
CLASS 4A FOOTBALL REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
NORTHRIDGE 25, MISSISSINEWA 7
Mississinewa 0 0 7 0 — 7
Northridge 6 6 0 13 —25
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
NR — (1:07) Ridge Howard 5 run (extra point kick missed)
Second Quarter
NR — (34.6) Kade Sainz 17 pass from Tagg Gott (2-point attempt no good)
Third Quarter
MI — (3:27) Jayden Click 54 pass from Nolan Quaderer (Mason Reel kick)
