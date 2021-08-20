GOSHEN — Usually the first game of a football season isn’t the prettiest-played game. That was definitely the case Friday at the football field at Fairfield High School.
Yet when it mattered most, the Goshen defense made the plays they needed to leave Benton with a 21-10 victory over the host Falcons to start the season with a victory.
“It’s fantastic,” said Goshen coach Kyle Park on starting the season with a win. “These guys have been working hard. Give them all the credit because they came out, they believed in what we were trying to do, and they did it.”
After a combined eight turnover in the first half, it seemed like both teams settled down to start the second half. There wasn’t much sustained offense though either, as the teams exchanged three-and-outs to begin the frame.
That all changed late in the quarter though when Fairfield’s defense pressured Goshen quarterback Deecon Hill, forcing an errant throw that landed in to the hands of Falcon junior Brock Berkey.
Fairfield then turned their triple-option offense into one option, as senior Johnathan Estep carried it six-straight times to take the Falcons from the Goshen 44-yard line all the way to the 10 as time expired in the third quarter. As the final frame began, it seemed Fairfield was poised to score. They moved the ball down to the three-yard line, setting up a third-and-goal situation.
That’s when the Goshen defense would step up. On the third down play, Falcon junior Ben Snider took the pitch and was immediately tackled in the backfield by Daniels for a five-yard loss.
After a timeout, Fairfield went for it on fourth-and-goal at the eight-yard line. Junior quarterback Carter Kitson rolled out to pass and looked for his favorite target, senior wide receiver Braedon Helms. Goshen defensive back Noah Alford rose to the challenge, though, and deflected the pass into the ground. Fairfield turned the ball over on downs, giving the RedHawks the ball with 9:41 left in the game.
“It was huge,” said Park of the goal line stand. “The guys rose up. We had to keep them up, and the kids stepped up and made a great play. We got stuck with a penalty and gave them a couple more shots, but it’s a credit to our kids and our coaching staff for doing what they’re supposed to do.”
Goshen’s offense then ran off nearly nine minutes of the clock on their next offensive possession. They took it from their own eight-yard line all the way to the Fairfield 22-yard line. Big third down pickups along the way by running back Roman Schrock, quarterback Quinn Bechtel, wide receiver Adam Whitehead on a reception and Bechtel again on the ground kept the clock running.
Once the Falcons got the ball back on offense, they needed to go 78 yards in 59.7 seconds. On the first play from scrimmage, Kitson tried to throw a pass to Helms, but it was intercepted and ran back for a touchdown by senior linebacker Isaiah Park.
A big sack on the ensuing drive from Goshen senior Duncan Green punctuated the evening for the Goshen defense.
Both teams came out sloppy to begin the game. Hill threw an interception on the first Goshen offensive possession, only for Fairfield to turn the ball over on their first possession. Penalties then backed up the RedHawk offense to the six-yard line, where Falcons senior Grant Thacker broke through the line and sacked Hill in the end zone, resulting in a safety and giving Fairfield a 2-0 lead.
The teams traded turnovers again after the safety, as a Fairfield fumble was followed by a Goshen interception thrown by Bechtel. Another Falcon fumble on the ensuing possession once again gave Goshen the ball. They weren’t able to score, though, and punted away.
On their fourth time with the ball, Fairfield coughed up the football again. This time, however, Goshen capitalized on it. On a third-and-21 from their own 37-yard line, Bechtel found Whitehead on a crossing route over the middle of the field. Whitehead then turned on the afterburners and scored from 63 yards out to give Goshen a 7-2 advantage.
“We needed a big play; we needed to get the juices going and get settled in, and that did it,” Kyle Park said.
Fairfield then countered with a big play of their own. On a fourth-and-eight from their 36-yard line, Michael Slabaugh took the snap in punt-formation and ran virtually untouched down the field to score, putting the Falcons back ahead 10-7 after Slabaugh then ran in a two-point conversion.
Goshen stayed poised on the ensuing possession, as Bechtel led a scoring drive that culminated with him throwing a 16-yard touchdown to Daniels. This made it a 14-10 score at halftime, which is what the score would remain until Isaiah Park’s pick-six sealed the game for the RedHawks.
GOSHEN 21 FAIRFIELD 10
Goshen — 0; 14; 0; 7 — 21
Fairfield — 2; 8; 0; 0 — 10
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
F — (5:12) Grant Thacker safety
Second Quarter
G — (7:01) Adam Whitehead 63 pass from Quinn Bechtel (Alex kick)
F — (5:08) Michael Slabaugh 64 run on fake punt (Slabaugh 2-point)
G — (2:14): Mitch Daniels 16 pass from Bechtel (Olguin-Castillo kick)
Third Quarter
No scoring plays
Fourth Quarter
G — (51.5): Isaiah Park 22 interception return (Olguin-Castillo kick)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.