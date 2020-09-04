NAPPANEE — NorthWood made big plays on defense Friday and bested Class 5A No. 10-ranked Concord 14-6 Friday, in Northern Lakes Conference football at Andrews Field.
“It was good in the scrimmage and it was good in Week 1,” said Panthers coach Nate Andrews of his defensive unit. “They played really well tonight. Coach (Dave) Wilson does a tremendous job with that group.
“They played hard and they executed for the most part.”
NorthWood (1-1, 1-0) bested the Minutemen (1-1, 0-1) with three takeaways — an interception by Kyle Sellers and a fumble recovery by Eddie Hildebrant in the first half and Keegan Stats jumping on an onside kick to open the second half.
Concord pulled to within 14-6 with Hunter Dutton throwing a 21-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Mensah with 3:41 to go in the fourth quarter. The extra point attempt was off-target.
When the Minutemen forced NorthWood to punt on the ensuing possession, Kaden Lone booted a 59-yarder, the Panthers stopped Concord at the Minutemen 30 and then ran out the clock for the victory.
Right after thwarting the visitors on fourth down, NorthWood went ahead 14-0 with 9:46 on a 60-yard pass from Lone to Tanner Feenstra and Feenstra added the extra point.
The Panthers led 7-0 at halftime.
Facing fourth down-and-9 on the game’s first offensive possession, Lone tossed a 69-yard TD pass to Sellers and Feenstra tacked on the extra point at the 9:46 mark of the first quarter.
“(Lone and Sellers) decided to live based on what they were looking at,” said Andrews. “We were having so much trouble running the football against those big kids.”
Sellers intercepted a Dutton pass on Concord’s first offensive snap. The Minutemen then stopped NorthWood on fourth down.
Concord took the ball deep into Panther territory near the end of the first quarter.
Hildebrant pounced on a Minutemen fumble at the NorthWood 10 and then ate more than eight minutes of clock before being halted on fourth down at the Concord 23.
“Even though we didn’t put it in the end zone, we did hold the ball and keep it away from them a little bit,” said Andrews.
Dutton completed 14-of-28 passes for 139 yards. Jack D’Arcy led the Minutemen with five catches for 87 yards.
Titus Hackworth toted 11 times for 24 yards. Running back Maddox Riddle (shoulder) was not able to play for Concord Friday after scoring two touchdowns in Week 1 against Jimtown.
Lone connected on 8-of-12 passes for 171 yards with Sellers snagging four receptions for 88 and Feenstra two for 61. The game’s leading rusher was Lone with 20 carries for 38 yards.
Nate Newcomer, who got hurt in Week 1 as the NorthWood quarterback against East Noble, was on the sideline Friday, but unavailable for play.
“He’s under concussion protocol,” said Andrews.
Wawasee visits Concord Friday, Sept. 11. NorthWood is looking for a game on that same night to replace Goshen, which was forced into COVID-19 quarantine for two weeks.
NORTHWOOD 14, CONCORD 6
Concord 0 0 0 6 — 6
NorthWood 7 0 0 7 — 14
Scoring First Quarter
NW — (9:46) Kyle Sellers 69 pass from Kaden Lone (Tanner Feenstra kick).
Fourth Quarter
NW — (9:46) Feenstra 60 pass from Lone (Feestra kick).
C — (3:41) Anthony Mensah 21 pass from Hunter Dutton (kick failed).
