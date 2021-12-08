The Concord Minutemen football team had a solid bounce-back season in 2021 after going just 4-4 the year prior.
Head coach Craig Koehler’s group went 9-2 overall, won its first Northern Lakes Conference title since 2015 and advanced to the Class 5A Sectional 10 semifinals before falling to Mishawaka during a rain-soaked evening at Jake Field.
The Minutemen had several veteran players on both sides of the ball that helped carry the team to the heights it reached, but arguably the most influential one was senior defensive end/tight end Zaven Koltookian.
Koltookian had a breakout season during his final year on the gridiron, leading the team in tackles-for-loss (26.5), sacks (14.5) and forced fumbles (5). The 14.5 sacks were fourth most in the state of Indiana. He also was second on the team with 90 total tackles.
Because of his tremendous impact on the defensive side of the ball, Koltookian has been named the 2021 Goshen News Football Player of the Year.
“It was definitely the coaching, and my teammates along the defensive line making everything possible,” said Koltookian when asked about some of the factors that helped him have the season he had. “The coaches really preached toughness and having a good mental attitude. When things don’t go your way, you just have to fight even harder, and I think that mindset helped me during every single one of our games.
“I was definitely hoping for the type of season I had, but I didn’t expect to be the leader in sacks and tackles-for-loss.”
DOMINANT FROM START TO FINISH
From the first game of the season against Elkhart, Koltookian showed his potential. The 6’5”, 225-pound defensive end earned six tackles (two for loss) and a forced fumble during Concord’s only regular season loss.
From there, the Minutemen would win eight straight games. During the team’s biggest victories over NorthWood, Mishawaka and Warsaw, Koltookian combined for 22 tackles (6.5 for loss) and two sacks. On offense, he hauled in three catches against the Cavemen and found the end zone against the Panthers during the 30-29 overtime victory for the Minutemen.
His most impressive performance though came on Sept. 17 against Goshen. Koltookian earned a season-high five-and-a-half sacks during Concord’s 21-12 win over the RedHawks.
“I just remember our coaches giving us the green light to blitz on every play,” said Koltookian of the Goshen game. “And I just remember smiling every time, because I knew we could get through that line, and that I could get through that line every single time. That’s what we did, and we found ways to bring the quarterback down.”
Koltookian was a menace along the defensive line for Concord, and Koehler knows his production will be greatly missed in the future.
“Zaven is one of the most disruptive defensive players that we have ever had at Concord,” Koehler said. “He completely changed games with how much time he spent in opponent’s backfields. He wasn’t just a great player, he was also a great student and kid. We’ll certainly miss him next year.”
FUTURE PLANS
Following his solid senior campaign, Koltookian now has intentions to play college football. He’s earned five offers as of now and is currently in the process of going on official visits to every school.
Last weekend, Koltookian went to Colgate University, and this weekend, he plans on visiting Indiana State. The other three schools he currently holds offers from are Butler University, Eastern Michigan University and Grand Valley State University.
“I’m just focusing on the five that have given me offers,” said Koltookian when asked whether any other programs have been in discussions with him. “Everything’s still on the table right now. I’m just trying to figure what works best for me. I think I have some great options, and I can’t wait to make my final decision.”
Even with Zaven’s departure, the Koltookian name will carry on within the Concord football program. Zaven’s brother, Armen, had a strong junior season at the linebacker position, leading the team with 122 tackles.
Armen will be a big part of next season’s Concord team, but Zaven’s character, leadership and play-making ability will be missed both on the field and off the field in 2022.
“It definitely makes all the long days and tough practices worth it,” said Koltookian of being selected as the TGN player of the year. “It means everything I did paid off. … I think my coaching staff did a fantastic job of developing me, and I just hope that all the future players know that they’re going to take care of them, and that they have their backs.
“I also wanted to put out a special shout out to coach Koehler for helping me along my journey and getting me these offers and in contact with coaches. Also, thank you to my position coach (Kendrick) Jordan. I wouldn’t be anywhere near this position if it wasn’t for him. he’s the main reason I got here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.