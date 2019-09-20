GOSHEN — Too many weapons.
That was the advantage the Concord Minutemen had over the Goshen RedHawks in a 45-0 Northern Lakes Conference win Friday night at Foreman Field.
Five different players scored for the Minuteman.
“They are pretty explosive. They exposed us a couple of times, especially in the second half,” Goshen coach Kyle Park said.
The Minutemen were up 21-0 at halftime.
“No one ever wants to be down 21-0 at halftime but we told the kids after the way we played the last two weeks we were still in the game,” Park said. “We had some drives going but we would shoot ourselves in the foot by doing things that were completely in our control. That is one thing that is so frustrating. Some of the mistakes we are making are things we have control over. We have great kids and they are not doing things on purpose. The score may not look like it but we took a step in the right direction tonight.”
Despite giving up 45 points and playing with a running clock for the third straight week Park felt the defense played better.
“In the first half we were able to get some pressure on the Concord QB and we made some stops,” the coach said. “We told the kids at halftime this is the way football is supposed to be played. This game can be a fun game if you play it like we did in the first half.”
Goshen (1-4 overall, 0-3 in the NLC) hosts the Warsaw Tigers Friday. Concord (5-0, 4-0 in the NLC) entertains the Jimtown Jimmies.
“We have four NLC games left and we need the kids to come back ready to get better,” Park said. “This is three weeks in a row for the mercy rule. No one wants that. We will stress the fact that we need to get better with the kids before we release them tonight.”
Senior quarterback Ethan Cain paced the Concord offense. He completed 10-of-17 passes for 132 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Carter Neveraski caught two TDs and classmate Braedon Taylor one.
Cain was also the leading rusher, gaining 70 yards on seven rushes. He scored a TD.
Goshen’s junior QB Colin Turner connected on 12-of-27 passes for 80 yards. Junior Andrew Pletcher had four receptions for 39 yards, junior Liam Deegan two for 25, senior Bryant Grewe two for 16 and senior Mason Schrock two for 13.
Freshman signal caller Quinn Bechtel entered the in the fourth quarter. He was 2-of-2 passing for 29 yards.
Junior Drew Worthman gained 27 yards on the round in 11 carries.
Concord senior Arnold Spencer had a pair of interceptions.
CONCORD 45, GOSHEN 0
Concord;13;7;18;7;—45
Goshen;0;0;0;0;—;0
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
C — (9:19) Jamyris Rice 1 run (Ariel De La Paz kick)
C — (1:27) Braedon Taylor 31 pass from Ethan Cain (De La Paz kick)
Second Quarter
C — (5:55) Carter Neveraski 5 pass from Cain (De Le Paz kick)
Third Quarter
C — (10:07) De La Paz 43 field goal
C — Neveraski 15 pass from Cain (De La Paz kick)
C (4:12) Cain 7 run (De La Paz kick)
Fourth Quarter
C — (11:02) Chris Taylor 62 run (De La Paz kick)
