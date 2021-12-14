Zaven Koltookian didn’t want to put a timeline on his college decision; rather, he wanted to make the decision when it felt right to him.
That feeling came after a visit to Colgate less than two weeks ago. Now, the Concord senior is going to be a Raider.
Koltookian announced his commitment to Colgate on social media Monday night. He will officially be signing his letter of intent Wednesday morning, which is the start of the early national signing period for college athletics.
“Just the coaches and the players made me feel at home,” Koltookian said. “They have really good academics, too. It just felt right. … I think I had a really good feeling (Colgate was the place to be) after I left my visit.”
Concord head football coach Craig Koehler chimed in on Twitter Monday with his reaction to Koltookian’s commitment, saying; “Very bright future. Incredibly high ceiling. Best ball is ahead which is hard to imagine considering the career he had for us! Congrats Zaven!”
Koltookian was a force on the defensive side of the ball for the Minutemen this year, racking up 90 tackles (26.5 for loss), 14.5 sacks and five forced fumbles. He was named TGN Football Player of the Year and also was named a top-50 player in the state by the Indiana Football Coaches Association.
Along with his individual efforts, Concord went 8-1 in the regular season, winning the Northern Lakes Conference championship in the process.
“I think I accomplished many more things than I thought I ever would,” said Koltookian on his senior season.
“Zaven is one of the most disruptive defensive players that we have ever had at Concord,” added Koehler in our story on Koltookian winning TGN POY last week. “He completely changed games with how much time he spent in opponent’s backfields. He wasn’t just a great player, he was also a great student and kid. We’ll certainly miss him next year.”
Along with Colgate, Koltookian had offers from Indiana State, Butler, Eastern Michigan and Grand Valley State. The senior gave credit to his family and coaches for helping him navigate the recruiting process.
“My parents (Shelley and Aram) and coach (Craig) Koehler just guided me in the right way and made sure that I was OK,” Koltookian said. “It meant the world to me that they had my back.”
Colgate is located in Hamilton, New York, which is centrally located within the state. They are a member of the Patriot League, which plays football at the FCS level. Colgate last won the Patriot League championship in 2018, with Holy Cross winning the league championship the past three seasons. Along with its conference games next year, the Raiders will play Maine, Army, Furman and Stanford in non-conference action.
“I can’t wait to play D-I football; I’m just so excited,” Koltookian said. “It’s been a dream to make it to that level, and I’m just blessed to say that I made it. … I’m beyond excited. I can’t wait.”
