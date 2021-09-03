ELKHART — A tale of two halves nearly spelled disaster for Concord on homecoming, but a huge defensive stance turned out to be the difference.
After leading 20-0 in the first half, Concord found itself tied with NorthWood 23-23 in overtime. The Minutemen would score first on a Anthony Trudell touchdown pass, but the Panthers answered after Ethan Evers ran it in from 10 yards out.
The Panthers would go for two and the win, but the Minutemen were ready. The defense stuffed NorthWood quarterback Kaden Lone in the backfield to secure the 30-29 overtime win at Jake Field on Friday night.
During the first drive of the game, NorthWood marched deep into Concord territory behind hard running from Evers and a 28-yard reception from Lone to Ben Fattorusso that landed the Panthers at Concord’s 36-yard line.
Unfortunately for coach Nate Andrews and his group, the drive would stall, and from then on, the Minutemen would dominate the first half.
It started with a 38-yard field goal from Miguel Aguilar after a 50-yard drive on Concord’s first offensive possession. From there, the Minutemen started finding the end zone.
On their next drive, Concord scored a touchdown for the first time behind a beautiful pass from Hunter Dutton to Amarion Moore for 39 yards. With Aguilar’s point after attempt good, Concord went up 10-0 with 3:38 left in the first quarter.
That double-digit lead would balloon to 17 early in the second quarter after the Panthers fourth-down try failed in Concord territory. On a third and goal at NorthWood’s three, Dutton rolled out and found Zaven Koltookian across the middle in the end zone to put the Minutemen up three scores with 10:27 until halftime.
From there, the Panthers continued to struggle on offense, falling victim to Concord’s defensive line on multiple occasions throughout the quarter.
NorthWood shot itself in the foot multiple times in other ways in the first half as well, which included a muffed punt that was recovered by Concord deep in Panthers territory halfway through the second quarter. The Minutemen would capitalize a couple minutes later off the boot of Aguilar to make it 20-0.
The Panthers cut into the lead late with just 1:49 left before half after Dominic De Freitas boomed one through the uprights from 40 yards out.
That small spark of momentum might’ve been all the Panthers needed, because the second half was night and day compared to the first.
On the Panthers first offensive possession of the second half, Lone found JJ Payne deep down the middle of the field for a 54-yard touchdown pass that gave the road crowd something to cheer about.
The rest of the third quarter saw both teams trade field possession until the beginning of the fourth quarter. The Panthers would cut the Minutemen lead to three after Lone and Payne connected once again from 27 yards out with 11:54 left.
Concord would grab a six-point lead after Aguilar hit his third field goal – a 27-yarder – of the game with 5:53 to play, but NorthWood had an answer. From their own 33, Wes Yoder took a hand off up the middle and down the left sideline to tie the game with less than four minutes to play. A bad snap would keep the game tied at 23 and send it into overtime, where the Minutemen would win in dramatic fashion.
CONCORD MINUTEMEN 30, NORTHWOOD PANTHERS 29
NorthWood — 0; 3; 7; 13; 6 — 29
Concord — 10; 10; 0; 3; 7 — 30
Scoring Plays:
First Quarter
CON – (6:38) Miguel Aguilar 38 field goal
CON – (3:38) Amarion Moore 39 pass from Hunter Dutton (Miguel Aguilar kick)
Second Quarter
CON – (10:27) Zaven Koltookian 3 pass from Hunter Dutton (Miguel Aguilar kick)
CON – (5:23) Miguel Aguilar 43 field goal
NW – (1:49) Dominic De Frietas 40 field goal
Third Quarter
NW – (8:35) JJ Payne 54 pass from Kaden Lone (Dominic De Frietas kick)
Fourth Quarter
CON – Miguel Aguilar 27 field goal
NW – (4:00) Wes Yoder 67 run (Dominic De Frietas kick no good)
Overtime
CON – Anthony Trudell 10 pass from Hunter Dutton (Miguel Aguilar kick)
NW – Ethan Evers 10 run (two-point conversion no good)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.