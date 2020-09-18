ELKHART — A key word in real estate is location.
The key words for the Concord Minutemen Friday night in a 33-0 Northern Lakes Conference high school football win over the visiting Goshen RedHawks at Jake Field was field position.
The Minutemen started four of their six possessions in the first half in Goshen territory and it was too much for the RedHawks — playing just their second game of the season due to three games being canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic — to overcome.
“I don’t want to use the two weeks off as an excuse but this looked like a Week One game,” Goshen coach Kyle Park said. “In high school football, some of the best progress is made from week one to week two. We made a lot of mental mistakes and that is a lack of focus. We had a terrible practice Thursday so this doesn’t surprise me. This looked a lot like a Week One game.”
Goshen could not flip the field position in their favor all night long.
“We just got zero push all night long in the run game,” Park said. “We knew coming into the game we had to establish some kind of a run game.”
The poor field position kept the RedHawk defense on its heels throughout the contest.
“I was proud of the defense. The defense played well and never gave up. I hope the film confirms that in the morning,” Park said. “We got a couple of turnovers early on but we did nothing on offense to help our defense.”
Goshen’s defense forced three Concord turnovers. Junior Brandon Hinkel and sophomore Noah Alford had pass interceptions and senior Isaac Sawatzky recovered a fumble.
Concord’s defense sacked the Goshen quarterback for three big losses and the RedHawks lost a large chunk of yards on a fumble that bounced the wrong way for the team.
“Concord has some really good athletes and some very good linebackers that gave us problems all game long,” Park said.
Junior QB Hunter Dutton rebounded from a sprained ankle in last week’s game with Wawasee. He completed 22-of-32 passes for 271 yards, including a 42-yard touchdown pass to classmate Amarion Moore at 11:53 of the fourth period.
The Minutemen led 19-0 at the end of the third period before scoring 14 points in the fourth. Besides Moore’s TD catch, junior Jack D’Arcy broke several tackles during a 68-yard punt return for a score with 742 left to play.
Moore ended the game with six catches for 98 yards and D’Arcy seven for 78.
Goshen senior quarterback Colin Turner was 10-of-20 passing for 83 yards. Hinkel had one catch for 42 yards and senior Liam Deegan three for 21.
Goshen (1-1 overall 0-1 in the NLC) travels to Warsaw next Friday for another NLC contest. Concord (3-1 overall, 2-1 in the NLC) is at Mishawaka next Friday, also an NLC game.
“We have faced some adversity with the two weeks off and this game tonight,” Park said. “This is going to be the time we find out about our football team. Are we going to bounce back from this or are we going to go down the same path we have the last couple of seasons? Saturday morning will tell us a lot about the makeup of this team.”
CONCORD 33, GOSHEN 0
Goshen 0 0 0 0
Concord 3 10 6 14
Scoring Plays First Quarter
C — (3:35) Yordy Amaya-Diaz 29 field goal
Second Quarter
C — (8:31) Amaya-Diaz 29 field goal
C — (3:52) Titus Hackworth 1 run (Amaya-Diaz kick)
Third Quarter
C — (3:24) Hunter Dutton 1 run (kick blocked)
Fourth Quarter
C — (11:53) Amarion Moore 42 pass from Dutton (Amaya-Diaz kick)
C — (7:42) Jack D’Arcy 68 punt return (Amaya-Diaz kick)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.