DUNLAP — Following a one-week hiatus from conditioning and working out, the Concord Minutemen are back at it in preparation for the 2020 high school football season.
The Minutemen opened summer workouts and conditioning on Monday, July 6, in a three-phase return to sports plan due to the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down spring sports and all summer activities before that date. An announcement was made Friday, July 17, that workouts and conditioning for the football program were being suspended until this past Monday after a football coach received a positive test for the coronavirus.
“We basically went back to what we had been doing from mid-March until June,” Concord coach Craig Koehler said about the week off. “Our strength coach was posting workouts online for the kids. We had a number of players that were getting together for workouts at Ox Bow County Park. We told the players that was okay, so long as they followed the guidelines we had set for things such as social distancing. We told the players they had to wear a face mask during the workouts.”
Koehler agreed with the stoppage of the workouts by the Concord administration.
“The number one thing to be considered is the health and safety of the players and the coaching staff,” he said.
The one-week absence did force a change in Koehler’s normal schedule.
“We put out our August schedule today (Tuesday) and that is the latest I have ever done so,” the coach said. “This week is typically a dead week for us. Practice begins on Monday, so we normally don’t do anything the week before so the players and the coaches have one last opportunity to do something with their families.”
The Minutemen were off on Tuesday after lifting on Monday. Another lifting session is planned for Wednesday before being back on the field Thursday and Friday.
“There is no doubt we are behind where I would like to be at this point, but this is the reality of the times we are living in,” Koehler said. “The IHSAA is trying to follow the concept of making things safe, equitable and fair for all. That is a hard thing to administer across the state. I would not be surprised if there were some schools around the state, maybe even some in our local area, that have already had players out in helmets and shoulder pads.”
The IHSAA plan is for football practice to begin on Monday, but players are not allowed to have physical contact with other players until Thursday, Aug. 6.
Koehler feels that all the schools in the Northern Lakes Conference will be on equal footing.
“We just had an NLC coaches’ meeting and I know all of the coaches are professional and are doing everything they can to keep everyone safe and healthy,” he said. All of our coaches are being very cautious.
“Bart Curtis (Warsaw coach) gave us some good advice. He said ‘We get a team as prepared as possible, early in the season we are going to be behind, but we are coaching for later in the regular season and postseason.’”
Football coaches and the school systems in general are all waiting for some kind of announcement about what is going to happen this fall. Will kids be going back into the classrooms? Will athletic contests be held?
“At this point about all we can do is worry about the things we can control,” Koehler said. “Things we don’t have any control over there is no sense about worrying about.”
