A grand total of six members of the Concord Minutemen were named to the all-Northern Lakes Conference football team for the 2019 season.
Concord representatives were senior linebacker Spencer Arnold, senior quarterback Ethan Cain, senior running back-defensive back Roemello Moon, senior running back-defensive back Carter Neveraski, senior lineman Drew Smeltzer and sophomore wide reviver-defensive back Amarion Moore.
Five players for the NorthWood Panthers were selected to the team. They were senior offensive-defensive lineman Garrett Anglemeyer, senior running back-linebacker Ben Mestach, senior tight-defensive lineman Jake Lone, senior running back-defensive back Jaden Miller and junior quarterback-defensive back Nate Newcomer.
Other choices were senior running back-free safety Bryant Grewe and senior wide receiver-free safety Wesley VanHooser of the Goshen RedHawks, senior wide receiver-defensive back Austin Floria and senior running back Caid Lacey of the Northridge Raiders, senior offensive-defensive lineman Ethan Garza and senior outside linebacker Nathan Larson of Wawasee, senior inside linebacker Breydan Weston, junior outside linebacker Graham Elli , junior wide receiver Tyren Mason and junior running back-wide receiver Derrick Woods of the Elkhart Memorial Crimson Chargers.
Also, senior quarterback Wyatt Amiss, senior center Brock Hueber, senior offensive lineman Griffin Reed, senior kicker Harrison Mevis and junior fullback Juan Jaramillo of the Warsaw Tigers; senior quarterback Joe Barron, senior linebacker Nick Craft, senior offensive lineman Andrew Himes, senior wide receiver Seth Rundell, senior wide receiver-linebacker Joe Styers and junior wide receiver-defensive back Jacob Reichard of the Plymouth Rockies.
Honorable mention selections were senior offensive-defensive lineman Colton Barton, junior offensive-defensive lineman Anthony Ernest, junior defensive lineman Jen’Dariun Greer and junior linebacker Garyson Mast of Concord; senior defensive end Jason Borkholder and junior defensive back Kyle Sellers of NorthWood, senior offensive-defensive lineman Zach Swallow of Goshen, junior offensive-defensive lineman Ibrihim Kauocha of Northridge, junior wide receiver-defensive back Kameron Salazar of Wawasee, senior quarterback Tyler Lehner and senior offensive lineman Drew Schultz of Memorial, senior center Armand Chantea, senior offensive-defensive lineman Kendall Himes, senior split end Garrett Schrameyer and senior running back-defensive back Ivan Winkle of Plymouth and senior defensive end Parker Davenport and senior offensive guard Jacob Desenberg of Warsaw.
Concord and the Plymouth shared the league title with 6-1 records. NorthWood and the Warsaw tied for third at 52, followed by Memorial 3-4, Northridg3 2-5, Wawasee 1-6 and Goshen 0-7.
Craig Koehler of Concord and John Barron of Plymouth shared Coach of the Year honors.
