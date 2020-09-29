DUNLAP — It was just another day in the year 2020 for the Concord football team Tuesday. When the players and staff woke up Tuesday morning, their opponent for Friday was Northern Lakes Conference foe Plymouth. By the time practice rolled around at 3:30 p.m., the opponent was Eastside.
That’s because Plymouth’s football program has been forced into quarantine for the next two weeks after its head coach, John Barron, tested positive for COVID-19. Redeemer Radio’s Angelo DiCarlo was the first to report the news of Barron’s positive test. Plymouth’s week eight game at Goshen is also canceled due to the positive test.
Within three hours of the cancellation, Concord had already found its new opponent in Eastside.
“We explored several options and ended up getting things lined up with Eastside,” Concord athletic director Dave Preheim said. “We’re really pleased that we were able to get it done that quickly. … I would much rather have gotten the call at noon on Tuesday than at noon on Friday.”
Eastside will be no pushover for the Class 5A Minutemen. Despite being in Class 2A, the Blazers are a formidable opponent. They are 6-0 and currently ranked No. 4 in the AP Class 2A polls. They’ve made those six wins look easy as well, shutting out their opponents in the last four games and winning by an average of 38 points-per-game.
Now, Concord coach Craig Koehler and his staff get half the normal time in a week to prepare to host the red-hot Blazers.
“We got maybe a half-hour of just watching them before we went out to practice (Tuesday),” Koehler said. “(Tuesday night) is, obviously, going to be a very busy night for our staff. Basically, we have to cram a weekend’s worth of game planning into one night. But, what I can tell you is (Eastside) is extremely, extremely talented.”
Preheim said adding a team the caliber of Eastside should make for a fun game Friday night.
“I think they’ll give us all we want, I’m sure,” Preheim said. “If you look at their scores, they’ve been winning by a lot. I think it’s a good matchup.”
The game will start at 7 p.m. Friday at Jake Field in Dunlap.
