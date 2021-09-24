ELKHART — Concord football coach Craig Koehler thought his team still hadn’t played a complete game this season, despite entering Friday’s contest against Mishawaka with a 4-1 record and 3-0 mark in the Northern Lakes Conference.
Against the Cavemen, though, Koehler thought his Minutemen finally play as close to a complete game as possible.
The end result was a 38-24 victory for No. 12 (Class 5A) Concord over No. 5 (Class 5A) Mishawaka at Jake Field in Dunlap.
“It’s fun to play well,” Concord coach Craig Koehler said. “We had shown spurts of playing well, and when you’re living in this world — playing in spurts — your players and coaches go, ‘Well, maybe this is just who we are.’ We think we have the players to be a better team than what we’ve shown … I don’t want to say it was a complete game, but we finally put a game together that put us in a position to beat a really quality program.”
Concord had the ball first to start the game and took advantage, marching 12 plays down the field before senior quarterback Hunter Dutton connected with senior wide receiver Anthony Mensah to make it 7-0 Minutemen less than five minutes into the game.
On Mishawaka’s first play on offense, the Cavemen fumbled. Concord junior Armen Koltookian recovered, setting up the home team at the visitor’s 25-yard line.
It would only take one play for the Minutemen to capitalize, as Dutton found senior Amarion Moore open for a 25-yard to double the Concord lead, 14-0, with 7:01 remaining in the opening frame.
Mishawaka would get its first points of the contest in the second quarter on a three-yard touchdown run from Owen Walters. A successful two-point conversion try made it a 14-8 contest.
The Concord offense kept clicking after the Cavemen score, though, as the Minutemen went on a near-seven-minute drive after Mishawaka made it a one-possession game. This scoring drive ended with Dutton throwing a TD pass to Moore, this time from six yards out, to make 21-8 Concord.
After a Mishawaka punt, the Minutemen moved the ball to the Cavemen 27-yard line. The drive stalled, but junior kicker Miguel Aguilar was there to boot a 45-yarder to extend the lead to 24-8.
Mishawaka took over with 1:51 remaining in the first half and had a big run from Brady Fisher to set them up in Concord territory. On the second play of the drive, though, the Cavemen fumbled once again, and Koltookian once again fell on the ball for the Minutemen.
Just like they did in the first quarter, Concord capitalized on the Mishawaka mistake. Dutton found his favorite target in Moore for a third time, this gong for 22 yards to make it a 31-8 Minutemen lead at halftime.
Dutton had a sensational evening, going 24-of-33 passing for 266 yards and the four passing touchdowns.
“(Dutton) played incredible,” Koehler said. “He’s a senior; he’s played in a lot of games. And he’s throwing it to, I believe, some very good high school football players. … They know how to catch the ball.”
Moore would finish with six receptions for 82 yards and the three scores. Mensah had seven catches for 67 yards and his touchdown, while senior Jack D’Arcy added seven receptions for 87 yards.
The Cavemen would not go away in the second half, scoring two touchdowns in the third quarter on a run from Fisher and then a trick play pass from Milan Burns to Davion Taylor. Both scores were followed by successful two-point conversions, making it a 31-24 game going into the fourth quarter.
Concord found some breathing room midway through the final period, though, when junior Titus Hackworth bolted into the end zone from 14 yards out to produce the final score.
Along with forcing the two first half fumbles, the Minutemen defense forced another fumble in the third quarter and had two big stops on fourth downs from Mishawaka in the fourth quarter.
“When you play (Mishawaka), if you don’t turn them over — I don’t want to say it’s impossible (to win), but you have to turn them over,” Koehler said.
Concord is now 5-1 overall and 4-0 in NLC games. They are one of two unbeatens remaining in NLC contests after Warsaw took care of Goshen, 42-0, Friday. Concord hosts Warsaw in the final week of the regular season, which could ultimately decide the NLC champion should both the Minutemen and Tigers remain undefeated in conference games until then.
Pump the breaks on that, though, Koehler says.
“I can tell you right now: the furthest thing from anyone in our organization’s mind right now is the Warsaw Tigers,” Koehler said. “I can tell you right now what’s on my mind: we’re going to go celebrate a hell of a win for our program against a ranked team.”
CONCORD 38, MISHAWAKA 24
Mishawaka — 0; 8; 16; 0 — 24
Concord — 14; 17; 0; 7 — 38
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
C — (7:27) Anthony Mensah 9 pass from Hunter Dutton (Miguel Aguilar kick)
C — (7:01) Amarion Moore 25 pass from Dutton (Aguilar kick)
Second Quarter
M — (10:56) Owen Walters 2 run (Chaz Hardy 2-point run)
C — (4:18) Moore 6 pass from Dutton (Aguilar kick)
C — (1:56) Aguilar 45 kick
C — (40.3) Moore 22 pass from Dutton (Aguilar kick)
Third Quarter
M — (3:38) Brady Fisher 3 run (Walters 2-point pass from Fisher)
M — (1:36) Davion Taylor 28 pass from Milan Burris (Hardy 2-point run)
Fourth Quarter
C — (8:25) Titus Hackworth 14 run (Aguilar kick)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.