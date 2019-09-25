GOSHEN — The Cable Line Cup will be on the line for the 59th time Friday night when the Concord Minutemen host the Jimtown Jimmies at Lawrence J. Jackowiak Field in Dunlap.
The Jimmies won 27-7 a year ago and hold a 30-28 lead in the all-time series with the Minutemen.
The first game in the series was on Oct. 6, 1961, when Concord notched a 21-19 victory. That win led to a string of seven straight wins for the Minutemen until Jimtown recorded its first series win in 1968 by a 29-7 score.
“As always, turnovers will play a factor. Last year we fumbled the ball on our second offensive snap. That set the tone for the game,” Concord coach Craig Koehler said. “Offensively it will come down to whether or not we can sort out their pressures. They will blitz us more than any team that we play. Defensively we obviously have to have some success against the run, but more importantly we can not get the ball thrown over our head with their play action pass game.”
The Jimmies have won three of the last five matchups for the Cable Line Cup.
Concord enters the game with a 5-0 record while Jimtown is 2-3. The Jimmies have wins over South Bend Washington 31-13 and John Glenn 28-3 with losses to NorthWood 35-21, Elkhart Central 36-7 and Mishawaka Marian 17-3.
“This is a typical Jimtown team, but this one has a bunch of senior starters. They run to the ball and play very hard,” Koehler said. “Their record is deceiving as two of their losses are to 5-0 teams (Central and Marian) and their third is to a very good NorthWood team.”
Senior quarterback Ethan Cain has connected on 89-of-133 passes for 1,063 yards to lead the Minutemen. He had 13 touchdowns and no interceptions. Senior Carter Neveraski has 33 catches for 333 yards, sophomore Jack D’Arcy 19 for 281 and sophomore Amarion Moore 16 for 213.
Leaders for Concord’s “Strike Force” defense are senior Spencer Arnold 20 tackles and 25 assists, junior Jen’Dariun Greer 14 and 16, Neveraski 10 and 12 and senior Roemello Moon 10 and 10. Arnold and Neveraski both have three interceptions.
Senior Ariel De La Paz has kicked 20-of-21 PATs and 4-of-7 field goals. He has a long field goal of 50 yards.
“With normal weather conditions, we believe Ariel is good from up to 55,” said Koehler about his kicker’s range. “He is very accurate for a high school kicker.”
NORTHWOOD AT NORTHRIDGE
The NorthWood Panthers were 63-30 winners over the Northridge Raiders a year ago. NorthWood has dominated the series, holding a 37-5 advantage. Things have changed somewhat in recent years with four of Northridge’s five wins coming in the last seven years under the direction of coach Tom Wogomon.
NorthWood (3-2 overall, 2-1 in the Northern Lakes Conference) travel to Middlebury Friday to face the Raiders (3-2, 1-2).
The Panthers are coming off a 40-10 win over Wawasee last Friday.
“The first thing that jumps out at you when you watch video on NorthWood is their tempo. They lineup quick, they execute, they go to the whistle, then they quickly reset and repeat the process for the next play. They always play with a great sense of urgency,” Wogomon said. “We are going to need to match that urgency. When we are on defense we must align quickly and correctly. They are a well coached team that will expose a team that can’t match their tempo.”
Northridge is coming off a 28-13 loss last Friday at Warsaw.
“Northridge is a very impressive football team. They do things the right way. They get off the ball, know their assignments, play really hard and are sound in their techniques,” NorthWood coach Nate Andrews said. “Defensively we must use our quickness while being disruptive. Offensively we must be able to consistently run the football while creating big plays. On special teams we must play with tremendous effort and leverage and win the field position battle.”
NorthWood’s “Black Crunch” defense is allowing an average of 22.0 points per game, but has allowed only a total of 17 points the last two weeks in wins over Goshen and Wawasee.
“NorthWood’s defense comes at you from so many directions. They are quick and confident in what they are doing,” Wogomon said.
“Right now we to need to develop consistency across the board. Defensively we need to do a better job of limiting big plays. On offense, we just have to quit turning the ball.”
ANGOLA AT FAIRFIELD
The Fairfield Falcons are 3-2 overall (0-1 in the NECC) after dropping a 38-6 decision to West Noble last Friday. The Angola Hornets are 1-4 (1-1 in the NECC) following a 25-12 win over Lakeland.
Angola holds a 14-12 lead in the series with the Falcons after last season’s 70-0 Hornet win.
Second-year Fairfield coach Matt Thacker hasn’t talked to his players about last season’s loss to the Hornets.
“We don’t dwell on what has happened in the past, we only go forward and we are looking forward to playing Angola this Friday,” the coach said.
Thacker also feels the Hornets are a better team than indicated by their record.
“The Hornets are strong and they have played a very tough schedule and we will have to be ready for their physicality in order to have things go our way,” the coach added. “They are fast, physical, well coached and know how to win football games. They will be a challenge in all aspects of the game.”
Angola is averaging 23.4 points per game on offense.
“We have to tackle and stop the run. We have to be disciplined in our responsibilities,” said Thacker about keys to the game for the Falcons’ defense.
Junior quarterback Cory Lantz ran 43 yards for a touchdown in the West Noble loss. He finished the game with 47 rushing yards on 12 carries. Junior Carson Abramson chipped in with 29 yards on eight attempts, sophomore Grant Thacker 34 on four and junior Adam Kezar 24 on 5
OTHER GAMES
The Wawasee Warriors (1-4, 1-3 NLC) travel to Plymouth (4-1, 3-0). The West Noble Chargers (5-0, 2-0 NECC) visits Garrett (2-3, 2-0) in a battle between the last two unbeatens in league’s Big School Division. The Lakeland Lakers (1-4, 0-2 NECC) host Central Noble (1-4, 1-1).
