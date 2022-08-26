JIMTOWN — Concord broke a scoreless tie midway through the third quarter and went on to a 14-0 non-conference football victory Friday on the turf at Jimtown’s Knepp Field.
Three plays after a Jimmie punt, Concord junior Michael Campanello caught a pass from sophomore Hudson Glantz on a post route and sprinted 64 yards for the game’s first touchdown. Senior Miguel Aguilar tacked on the extra point for a 7-0 lead at the 6:11 mark of the third quarter.
“He threw a good ball,” said Concord coach Craig Koehler of Glantz. “That was great for our team. We popped a bubble finally.”
The points were the Minutemen’s first of 2022 after a 33-0 week 1 loss to visiting Elkhart.
Jimtown coach Cory Stoner also talked about the Glantz-to-Campanello pass.
“We had things contained and taken care of the run upfront, and our safety got caught flat-footed,” Stoner said. “We had the pressure there. Our nose is two steps away from sacking him. Those two steps made a big difference.”
On the next Concord possession following another Jimtown punt, the visitors added another TD at 1:02 of the third quarter on a 4-yard run by senior Titus Hackworth and Aguilar kick for a 14-0 lead. Hackworth’s plunge punctuated a nine-play drive that saw the running back tote it seven times.
Hackworth wound up the night with 105 ground yards and Glantz completed 10-of-17 passes for 152 yards and one interception.
“Our size started leaning on them a little bit,” said Koehler of the game’s second half that helped Concord to a fourth straight win against Jimtown. “We’re very happy to get on the bus and get back to Dunlap with a win.”
Minutemen receivers were Campanello (one catch for 64 yards) and seniors Juan Ross (three for 47) and Armen Koltookian (three for 28).
“We have some talent, but we’re so far away from being a good football team,” Koehler said. “I think we can get there. (Our players) want to be good. Their attitudes are good. I love this team.”
Jimtown finds itself at 0-2 for the second straight season. They ended up finishing 9-3 last season after the slow start.
“We’ve got to figure out something offensively if we want to win nine games," Stoner said. "That’s what it’s going to come down to a little bit.”
Stoner saw the visitors pound the ball more in the second half.
“(Concord) came right at us more and had some success,” Stoner said. “As we get into (the Northern Indiana Conference), we’re going to see more instead of NorthWood and Concord who like to spread you out.
“Offensively, we’ve got to figure things out. We’ve got to get things going. We’re at the point now where we have to make some hard decisions.”
The Jimmies (0-2) got 36 rushing yards from junior quarterback Bishop Williams, who also completed 4-of-14 passes for 34 yards — three for 28 to junior Jackson Clopton. Jimtown finished with 135 yards of total offense with six first downs.
The game was tied 0-0 at halftime.
Led by senior Conner Watts (27), Jimtown gained 62 yards rushing in the opening 24 minutes. Paced by Hackworth (11), Concord picked up 13.
The Minutemen produced six first-half first downs and the Jimmies made four.
Following a punt, Concord marched deep into Jimtown territory with passes from Glantz to senior DaeSean Emerson (10 yards), Koltookian (12 yards) and Ross (18 yards) before Williams intercepted a pass as the second quarter expired.
Jimmie sophomore kicker Brayden Fox had a 37-yard field goal attempt blocked and the Minutemen took over possession at 6:51 of the second period.
Jimtown had retained the ball when pouncing on a fumbled punt by Concord.
That was moments after a 44-yard field goal attempt by Minutemen kicker Aguilar came up short.
Concord goes to NorthWood and Osceola Grace visits Jimtown next Friday.
CONCORD 14, JIMTOWN 0
Concord — 0; 0; 14; 0 — 14
Jimtown — 0; 0; 0; 0 — 0
Scoring Plays
Third Quarter
C — (6:11) Michael Campanello 64 pass from Hunter Glantz (Miguel Aguilar kick)
C — (1:02) Titus Hackworth 4 run (Aguilar kick)