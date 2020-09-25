MISHAWAKA — Answering Concord’s second-half rally, Mishawaka beat the Cavemen 36-19 Friday in Northern Lakes Conference football at Steele Stadium.
In the first regular-season game between the two programs, Mishawaka moved to 2-3 overall and 2-1 in NLC while Concord fell to 3-2 and 2-2.
“We settled in and played better in the second half,” said Minutemen coach Craig Koehler.
The Cavemen outpointed Concord 13-0 in the fourth quarter after the visitors had done the same in the third period and pulled to within 23-19.
Mishawaka got a 2-yard touchdown run from Justin Fisher and 7-yard TD run from Andrew Mason in the fourth period.
“That’s a really good defense and they’re really well-coached,” Mishawaka coach Keith Kinder said about Concord. “Their staff and our staff our best friends so it’s no fun competing against guys you respect and care for so much.
“I’m proud of our kids. Our defense had some really big stops at times. Our offensive line is really good. We are able to control the clock a little bit when things get hairy.”
Mishawaka stopped Concord on fourth down with 7:11 and then salted away the victory.
The opening drive of the second half concluded with a Titus Hackworth 1-yard run on fourth down and Yordy Amaya-Diaz kick at 9:24 of the third period.
After a Caveman punt, the Minutemen got in the end zone again. This time with Hunter Dutton tossing a 2-yard TD to Amarion Moore. The kick was blocked. Dutton was 5-of-5 passing on the drive.
DaVonn Parker intercepted a pass and Collin Hayes jumped on a fumble in the second half for the Cavemen.
Mishawaka led 23-6 at halftime. The hosts had the football for nearly 16 of 24 minutes.
The Cavemen punctuated a 15-play drive with a 2-yard sneak by Fisher and Connor George booted the extra point with 22 seconds left in the first quarter.
A roughing-the-kicker penalty on Concord as George made a 25-yard field goal set up the Fisher plunge.
An interception by Mishawaka’s Parker came just before intermission.
The Minutemen cut the gap to 16-6 with a 11-yard TD pass from Dutton to Brenden Stockman at 6:53 of the second quarter. A conversion pass failed. The 10-play drive covered 90 yards.
Parker tallied the Cavemen’s second TD on the only first-half pass thrown by Fisher. The 40-yarder was followed by a 2-point run by Mason at 11:10 of the second quarter. It was a seven-play, 72-yard drive.
The first play from scrimmage was a 73-yard TD run by Mason. Fisher ran for the conversion.
“That play is the play they used to start the game in their four previous games,” said Koehler of Mason’s fullback zone dive.
Concord’s Jen’Dariun Greer pounced on a Mishawaka fumble an Caveman Colin Lutz scooped up a Concord loose ball in the first half.
Plymouth visits Concord and Mishawaka goes to NorthWood on Oct. 2.
MISHAWAKA 36, CONCORD 19
Concord 0 6 13 0 — 19
Mishawaka 8 15 0 13 — 36
Scoring First Quarter
M — (11:40) Andrew Mason 73 run; Justin Fisher run.
Second Quarter
M — (11:10) DaVonn Parker 40 pass from Fisher; Mason run.
C — (6:53) Brenden Stockman 11 pass from Hunter Dutton; pass failed.
M — (:22) Fisher 1 run; Connor George kick
Third Quarter
C — (9:24) Titus Hackworth 1 run; Yordy Amaya-Diaz kick.
C — (3:49) Amarion Moore 2 pass from Dutton; kick blocked.
Fourth Quarter
M — (9:00) Fisher 2 run; pass failed.
M — (2:21) Mason 7 run; George kick.
