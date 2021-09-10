SYRACUSE — At Wawasee High School on Friday night, the Warriors ran into a buzz saw against the Concord Minutemen.
Coach Craig Koehler’s group looked like the better team from the first drive, and that became even more clearer as the game went on.
The Minutemen scored four touchdowns within the first 16 minutes of the contest to take control over an inferior Wawasee team early. That amount of points ended up being more than enough for the victory.
By the end of the contest, Hunter Dutton had four touchdown passes, three different wide receivers had caught touchdown passes and the defense had pitched a shutout in what would be a 44-0 blowout win for the Minutemen.
“We certainly took a step in the right direction,” Koehler said. “We’ve just had way too many negative plays in the last few weeks. So we tried some things in practice and the kids really responded to it. It really showed up (Friday). Yeah, we were the better team, but we didn’t have a bunch of penalties, or bad snaps or sacks. … We have to just keep pushing the gas on that this week and hopefully take another step.”
Concord would waste no time punching it in the end zone first after an acrobatic 34-yard pitch-and-catch from Hunter Dutton to Jack D’Arcy setup the Minutemen at the one-yard line. Titus Hackworth would then jam through the Wawasee line to make it 7-0 not even three minutes into the game. The bruiser of a running back went over the century mark on the night, which included a 60-yard scamper that helped setup an eight-yard touchdown run – his second of the game – later in the second half.
“That was our issue last year,” said Koehler of the running game. “We were 4-4 because we literally couldn’t run the ball. So, we said from the beginning of the season that we’d need to establish some kind of running game. I thought our balance was really good (Friday). We still need to work on the running game, but we certainly are running it better than we did last year.”
The balance on offense Koehler mentioned was evident for most of the night, especially during the first half in the passing game. Dutton tossed three touchdown passes to three different receivers within the first two quarters.
The second touchdown of the night went to Amarion Moore after Dutton connected with him from 10 yards out to make it 14-0 near the end of the first quarter. Just a minute into the second quarter, the seas within the Wawasee secondary parted like the Red Sea. That gap in the middle of the field left Jack D’Arcy all alone. He’d catch the easy pass from his quarterback and sprint into the end zone to make it 20-0. The third receiver to get in on the action was Malik Robinson when Dutton found him behind the defense in the end zone for a 34-yard score.
The three touchdown passes helped the Minutemen build a 27-0 lead at half.
“He’s a two-year starter, and he’s a pretty intelligent kid,” said Koehler of Dutton. “He knows what we are trying to do schematically. And he’s got good players he’s throwing the ball too. Amarion (Moore), Jack (D’Arcy), Malik Robinson. Throw in Anthony Mensah and our two H-backs (Zaven) Koltookian and (Anthony (Trudell), those are some pretty good high school football players.”
While Concord was having its way, Wawasee struggled to manufacture any type of rhythm on offense to respond. More often than not, the Warriors offense would end up back on the sideline after three plays.
The home team did catch a break on the opening kick-off of the second half after the Minutemen fumbled away the ball, leading to a Wawasee recovery. The drive was inside the red zone when Cameron Zimmerman coughed it up at the Concord 13-yardline, where it was recovered by the defense. That was the closest the Warriors got to scoring points on Friday night.
“Coming out of the second half, we get that turnover on the kick-off,” Wawasee head coach Jon Reutebuch said. “We’re driving down, the crowd’s alive, the kids are feeling it, and then we fumble. That just kills you. And then they march right down the field and score. That’s what we have to quit allowing to happen.”
The Minutemen went on an 87-yard touchdown drive to make it 34-0 after that Wawasee miscue. Tack on a 12-yard receiving touchdown to D’Arcy from Dutton later in the third quarter and the running clock took over from there.
Concord now sits at 3-1, 2-0 NLC And will take on Goshen (2-2, 0-2 NLC) on the road next Friday, while Wawasee (0-4, 0-2 NLC) will continue to search for its identity against NorthWood (2-2, 1-1 NLC) in Nappanee.
“I don’t think we played perfect, but we played like we hoped we would play,” Koehler said. “We were cleaner and kind of took care of business like we hoped we would.”
CONCORD 44, WAWASEE 0
Concord — 14; 13; 14; 3 — 44
Wawasee — 0; 0; 0; 0 — 0
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
CON – (9:09) Titus Hackworth 1 run (Miguel Aguilar kick)
CON – (:34) Amarion Moore 10 pass from Hunter Dutton (Miguel Aguilar kick)
Second Quarter
CON – (10:57) Jack D’Arcy 68 pass from Hunter Dutton (Miguel Aguilar kick no good)
CON – (8:23) Malik Robinson 34 pass from Hunter Dutton (Miguel Aguilar kick)
Third Quarter
CON – (9:36) Titus Hackworth 8 run (Miguel Aguilar kick)
CON – (7:12) Jack D’Arcy 12 pass from Hunter Dutton (Miguel Aguilar kick)
Fourth Quarter
CON – (11:40) Miguel Aguilar 38 field goal
