DUNLAP — Cashing in late in the first half and early in the second helped Concord beat Jimtown 29-9 Saturday in non-conference high school football at Jake Field.
The Class 5A, No. 3-ranked Minutemen (6-0) bunched 19 of its points in a five-minute period spanning the second and third quarters in besting the neighboring Jimmies (2-4). The game was postponed to noon Saturday because of thunderstorms Friday night.
Concord led 16-9 at halftime.
A 10-play, 80-yard drive concluded with a 14-yard TD strike from Ethan Cain to Jack D’Arcy. The conversion pass failed with 42.3 seconds left in the second quarter.
D’Arcy also caught passes of 13, 7 and 7 yards during the scoring march. He would finish the day with eight catches for 108 yards as Cain went 18-of-24 for 182 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.
The Minutemen went ahead 22-9 as Roemello Moon’s 39-yard TD run capped a seven-play, 76-yard drive at 9:08 of the third quarter. The conversion kick failed.
Cain completed 3-of-4 passes during the drive.
A turnover helped Concord to a 29-9 lead.
Two plays after Dylan Prough pounced on a Jimtown fumble at the Jimmies 16, Cain tossed a 10-yard TD pass to Amarion Moore and Ariel DeLaPaz added the extra point at the 7:37 mark of the third quarter.
Jimtown pulled to within 10-9 on a 36-yard field goal from the right hash mark by Isaac Daniels at 3:39 of the second quarter. The score came moments after a 17-yard run by Clay Campbell and unsportsmanlike penalty on Concord took the ball deep into Concord territory.
The Jimmies cut the lead to 10-6 with a 33-yard TD pass on fourth-down-and-5 — Campbell to Johntu Reed — and a failed extra-point attempt at the 7:35 mark of the second quarter.
The drive took nine plays, covered 70 yards and featured a 17-yard run by Ethan DeVol and 12-yard run by Oscar Zelaya.
“It’s good to beat them. I don’t care what the score is,” said Concord coach Craig Koehler. “The series that sticks in our head — at least on the defensive side of the ball is where they just pounded us down the field.
“When we’ve lost to them, that’s what happens. Last year, that’s what happened (in a 27-7 Jimtown victory at Knepp Field).
“We challenged our kids at halftime. We didn’t make any scheme adjustments. But we said here’s the deal, what do you want to do? We’ve been down this road before.
“We had to do a better job against the run or we were going to lose. We did a better job against the run (in the second half) and we did a little better of executing on offense.”
The Minutemen went up 10-0 on the first play of the second quarter Saturday when DeLaPaz nailed a 44-yard field goal from the left hash mark.
On its second possession of the game, Concord went ahead on a 1-yard TD run by Carter Neveraski and extra-point kick by DeLaPaz at 3:03 of the first quarter.
The 66-yard, seven-play drive featured a 16-yard pass from Cain to Logan Wittmer.
“It’s been our M.O.,” said Jimtown coach Mike Campbell, who was denied his 100th career victory Saturday. “I’ve been saying all year, once we can figure out how to execute in critical situations, we’ll beat some good teams and we’ll be a good team. Until then, we’re going to just keep fighting and clawing.
“Our kids played hard like they always do. They went against a very talented offense today and were on the field a lot (on defense). I’m never going to question our kids’ effort. We’ve got to get better at the execution part.”
Jimtown’s four losses have come against NorthWood, Marian, Elkhart Central and Concord.
In Week 7, South Bend Riley goes to Jimtown and Concord visits Plymouth Friday.
CONCORD 29, JIMTOWN 9
Jimtown;0;9;0;0;—;9
Concord;7;9;13;0;—;29
Scoring
First Quarter
C — (3:02) Carter Neveraski 1 run (Ariel De La Paz kick)
Second Quarter
C — (12:00) De La Paz 44 field goal
J — (7:35) Johntu Reed 33 pass from Clay Campbell (kick failed)
J — (3:39) Isaac Daniels 36 field goal
C — (:42.3) Jack D’Arcy 14 pass from Ethan Cain (pass failed)
Third Quarter
C — (9:08) Roemello Moon 39 run (kick failed)
C — (7:37) Amarion Moore 10 pass from Cain (De La Paz kick)
