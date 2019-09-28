LAGRANGE [mdash] Clara N. Miller, 79, LaGrange, died at 8:50 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at her residence, after a 10-year battle with Alzheimer's. She was born June 14, 1940, in Chouteau, Oklahoma, to Noah E. and Sarah S. (Miller) Mullet. On Nov. 3, 1960, in Wolcottville, she married Emanuel E…