GOSHEN — It might not been a thing of beauty, but Concord bested Goshen 31-6 Friday in a Class 5A, Sectional 11 football semifinal contest at Foreman Field.
“It was kind of ugly,” Minutemen coach Craig Koehler admitted. “We’ve got to do a better job. We had fourth-and-one inside the 10 twice. We will not win next week (if that happens again).”
With the triumph against the RedHawks, Concord (5-5) advanced to the sectional championship game next Friday, Nov. 4 against Mishawaka (9-1) at Concord’s Jake Field. The Cavemen beat South Bend Adams 35-6 in Friday’s other Sectional 11 semifinal.
Mishawaka edged the Minutemen 15-11 during the regular season, with Concord fumbling the ball near the goal line.
The Minutemen have won 10 sectional titles – the last in 2018.
Undermanned Goshen fought tooth and nail and finished the 2022 season at 2-8.
It was the second meeting of the two teams in 2022. The Minutemen beat Goshen 37-7 in Dunlap on Sept. 23.
It was on a fourth down-and-2 that Concord tallied its last touchdown Friday against the RedHawks.
A 10-play drive was capped by a 7-yard TD pass from sophomore Hudson Glantz to senior Armen Koltookian, followed by a conversion kick by senior Miguel Aguilar at 10:39 of the fourth quarter made it 31-7.
Goshen got its points on defense. Junior Laish Detwiller intercepted a Glantz pass and raced 45 yards for a TD at 2:57 of the third quarter. A conversion pass failed and the score was 24-6.
After one of the RedHawks’ seven punts, the Minutemen took a 24-0 lead. Senior Titus Hackworth busted loose for a 56-yard TD run and Aguilar added the kick at 8:51 of the third quarter.
For the contest, Glantz completed 8-of-18 passes for 135 yards, including four for 79 to senior Juan Ross and one for 39 to junior Michael Campanello.
Hackworth rushed for 131 yards and Concord gained 21 first downs (15 on the ground).
Goshen sophomore Eliot Frey connected on 6-of-12 passes for 54 yards, including three for 34 to senior Noah Alford.
The RedHawks were held to a net 38 rushing yards with three first downs (all rushing).
“Concord always plays so physical and you have to be physical yourself,” Goshen coach Tom Wogomon said. “That’s the only way you can be successful.”
Between injuries and other issues of attrition, Wogomon estimates he had 32 players in grades 10 to 12 take the field Friday.
“They came out and fought a really good Concord team,” Wogomon said. “There is no such thing as a gallant losing effort, but these guys laid everything they had in them this week.”
Frey rarely came off the field since he was also playing linebacker and many others had to play on offense, defense and special teams.
Concord was up 17-0 at halftime.
Goshen stopped the Minutemen in the shadow of its own goal on fourth-and-goal, only to turn the ball over on a fumble on the next play.
Concord converted the turnover into points right away as Glantz fired an 18-yard TD pass to Ross and Aguilar added the extra point for a 17-0 score at 9:25 of the second quarter.
The Minutemen led 10-0 at the end of the first half.
After a Goshen punt, Concord took three plays to get into the end zone. The scoring play was a 16-yard TD pass from Glantz to Ross. Aguilar tacked on the extra point for a 10-0 lead at 1:38 of the first quarter.
The first of six offensive possessions for the Minutemen in the opening half featured runs of 16 yards for Glantz and 14 for Ross before Aguilar booted a 37-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead at 9:03 of the first period.
The RedHawks punted the ball four times in the first half and Concord once.
CONCORD 31, GOSHEN 6
Concord — 10; 7; 7; 7 — 31
Goshen — 0; 0; 6; 0 — 6
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
C — (9:03) Miguel Aguilar 37 field goal
C — (1:38) Juan Ross 16 pass from Hudson Glantz (Aguilar kick)
Second Quarter
C — (9:25) Ross 18 pass from Glantz (Aguilar kick)
Third Quarter
C — (8:51) Titus Hackworth 56 run (Aguilar kick)
G — (2:57) Laish Detwiller 45 interception return (pass failed)
Fourth Quarter
C — (10:39) Armen Koltookian 7 pass from Glantz (Aguilar kick)