ELKHART — Friday Night "No Lights" turned into Saturday morning football at Jake Field on the campus of Concord High School.
During the Northern Lakes Conference high school football game between the Concord Minutemen and the visiting Wawasee Warriors Friday night, a transformer near the school's tennis courts blew and the lights on the football field went out.
After a brief delay, it was determined to bring the teams back Saturday morning to resume the game at 11 a.m.
The Minutemen were leading 21-7 at 4:18 of the third period. Wawasee had the ball on its own 31-yard line facing a third down-and-six situation.
There really wasn’t much action in the contest on Saturday, with the hosts scoring the lone touchdown for a 28-7 victory.
“I was glad we didn’t have to get on a bus,” Concord coach Craig Koehler said. “Obviously we are far from being a perfect team, but I was happy we played fast and physical football. I was glad we were not asleep.”
The Minutemen (2-2 overall, 1-1 in the NLC) host the Goshen RedHawks (1-0) next Friday. Goshen is coming off a two-week quarantine period that, combined with the opening week of games for Elkhart County programs, has cost the RedHawks three games early in the season.
Wawasee (2-2 overall, 0-2 in the NLC) entertains NorthWood (1-1, 1-0) in Week 5.
Neither team generated much offense in what remained of the third quarter. The Minutemen had one first down on an 11-yard run by sophomore Titus Hackworth in the team’s lone possession in the rest of the third. Wawasee had the ball twice and picked up its only first down on the final play of the period on a three-yard scamper by senior quarterback Parker Young.
Concord sophomore defensive back Armen Koltookian ended the drive on the next play to open the fourth with an interception.
“Our defense played pretty well,” Koehler said. “We had three or four takeaways in this game, and coming into the contest, we didn’t have any. It’s harder to win games when you don’t take the ball away from the other team.”
Concord turned the ball over on downs the first two times they had the ball Saturday before scoring on their third possession.
“We have a good series or we have three or four good plays,” Koehler said. “We just are not a consistent team on offense. We have a way to go in that area.”
The Minutemen were playing with backup quarterback junior Tommy Kinsman after starter junior Hunter Dutton was injured Friday night.
“Hunter sprained an ankle Friday night. It is not broken. Hopefully, he will be ready for next week,” Koehler said.
The Minutemen scored on their next possession. Junior Jack D’Arcy gave his team good field position by returning a punt to the C-47. Hackworth sprinted for 12 yards on first down before Kinsman found junior Will Odhiambo for a 22-yard pass reception that moved the ball to the W-25. Two runs by Odhiambo and one by Hackworth advanced the ball to the W-10 before a penalty for an illegal chop block set the ball back to the W-25.
Following a two-yard run by Hackworth, Kinsman hooked up with junior wideout Amarion Moore at the W-7. Kinsman scampered the final seven yards for a touchdown at 4:32 of the fourth period. Senior Yordy Amaya-Diaz booted the PAT to account for the final 28-7 score.
Junior defensive lineman Adrian Martinez sealed the win for the Minutemen with a sack on Wawasee’s final play that allowed Concord to run the clock out.
The teams ended up playing one half of JV football after the varsity contest. Concord improved to 2-1 with a 6-0 win.
