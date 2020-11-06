It felt weird coming into the office Friday knowing I didn’t have any game to run off to.
We at The Goshen News cover eight local high school football teams — Concord, Fairfield, Goshen, Lakeland, Northridge, NorthWood, Wawasee and West Noble. By last Friday at 9:45 p.m., all eight of those teams had been eliminated from the postseason. And with no local girls basketball games on the schedule for this Friday, this left yours truly with nothing to cover for the first Friday in three months.
Everything ended so swiftly last week. When I woke up Friday morning, I realistically thought Concord, Fairfield and NorthWood could advance in their respective sectional semifinal contests. That's no offense to Goshen or West Noble. I just thought the Minutemen, Falcons and Panthers were facing more even competition, where the RedHawks and Chargers had uphill climbs if they were to pull off an upset victory.
Then, at 1:30 p.m. last Friday, Concord had to forfeit due to COVID-19 quarantining. That night, Fairfield gave up three touchdowns in the first five minutes of the second half to fall behind big to Bishop Luers. NorthWood couldn’t find the end zone one more time late in its game, losing to Leo by two.
Just like that, it was all over.
This has been a strange year, there’s no doubt about that. It’s one we’ll always remember, whether we want to or not. I wanted to take this space to reflect on the two things I’ll remember the most when I think about this fall’s football season.
1. COVID-19’s IMPACT
Obviously, this year has been defined by the pandemic. But when looking at the final records of the teams we cover, you see the impact the virus had on schedules.
West Noble, Wawasee and Lakeland played all of their scheduled games. Elkhart County schools were forced to cancel week one because of a health mandate at the time, so they only played eight games maximum. However, Goshen and NorthWood entered the postseason having only played six games due to positive COVID-19 tests canceling other games on their schedule.
Where you notice the pandemic’s full impact, though, is when you look at Concord and NorthWood’s final records. Both teams went 4-4, yet Concord played no postseason games and NorthWood played two. And neither team played 10 games, which is what you’re guaranteed at the beginning of a normal season.
2020, in a nutshell, right there.
2. THE RESURGENCE OF FAIRFIELD
I’ve harped on it a ton on our Goshen News Sports Podcast, but it can’t be overstated how far the Fairfield program has come in three seasons. The fact many people thought they could beat a powerhouse program in Fort Wayne Bishop Luers last week speaks to the progress they’ve made under coach Matt Thacker.
When Thacker took over in 2018, only one senior stayed on the roster. Think about that. A football team, which usually has 40-plus players on the roster, only had one senior. Thacker admitted to me this year that there was discussion of playing the season as a JV team, but they knew the lumps they would take playing a varsity schedule that year would pay off down the road.
I watched the 2018 Falcons play in-person twice. It wasn’t pretty. I’m sure you’ve seen me type the cumulative score from that year numerous times in stories, so here it goes once again: 493-27. That’s how much Fairfield was outscored that year. It was maybe the worst football team I’ve ever seen in person.
Slowly but surely, though, Thacker turned the program around. In 2019, they went 4-5 in the regular season. They won two playoff games that year and made it to a sectional final, going 6-6 overall.
The program took another step this year, posting its first undefeated regular season since 2008. They were led by a senior group that all played as sophomores and juniors, perfecting the triple-option offense throughout that time to become what they became this year. Cory Lantz, Quinn Kitson, Carson Abramson and Dalton Cripe anchored the offense, while Colton Fisher and Abramson became standouts on defense.
All of these seniors deserve a ton of credit for bringing Fairfield back. It was a fun team to watch grow throughout the year, and I’m excited to see where they go in 2021.
FINAL THOUGHTS
The fact we made it through the fall sports season is a mini miracle. With COVID-19 always threatening to shut things down, it was good that all local teams were at least able to play seven games. The need to wear masks and be healthy will only become more necessary now, though, with winter sports season moving everything indoors. Here’s to hoping we can get through basketball, wrestling, swimming/diving and gymnastics season without too many hiccups.
FINAL FOOTBALL RECORDS:
Fairfield: 9-1, 4-0 NECC Big Division (champs)
Northridge: 6-3, 5-2 NLC
NorthWood: 4-4, 3-2 NLC
Concord: 4-4, 2-4 NLC
Wawasee: 3-7, 1-6 NLC
West Noble: 2-8, 0-4 NECC Big
Lakeland: 2-8, 1-3 NECC Big
Goshen: 1-6, 0-5 NLC
