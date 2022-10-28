MIDDLEBURY — At times this season, turnovers and penalties have been the Achillies heel for Northridge football.
On Friday night, the Raiders kept it clean, helping them take down a strong Logansport team, 34-24, at Interra Field in Middlebury.
“Our kids just did a phenomenal job staying disciplined,” Northridge head coach Chad Eppley said. “That was probably one of the cleanest games we’ve had. No turnovers and only three penalties during a game, and that was just really great to see. I feel like we are really starting to play our best football when it counts.”
The Berries (8-3) opened Friday’s contest with a bang following a strong opening kickoff return by senior Shamari Gittings down to the Northridge 43-yard line.
From there, Logansport would milk the clock for seven minutes, running the ball down Northridge’s throat before a one-yard touchdown run by senior Jeremiah Miller to hand the visitors a 7-0 lead with 5:01 to go in the first quarter.
The Raiders (7-4) had a quick answer following an equally strong kickoff return into Logansport territory by senior Tyrese Thomas.
Northridge would drive into Logansport’s red zone before getting on the board with a 27-yard field goal by junior Dylan Ritchie — who was 6-for-6 on kicks in the contest — to trim the seven-point deficit to four with 2:35 left in the opening quarter.
Although Logansport had a 7-3 advantage and some momentum at the start of the second quarter, all 12 minutes would belong to the Raiders.
Northridge managed to outscore the Berries, 21-3, in the second quarter, scoring touchdowns on all three offensive possessions.
The first of three touchdowns was a quick three-minute drive that went 72 yards — highlighted by a big 40-yard connection between senior quarterback Qade Carrington and junior Chase Clark down to the Logansport 5-yard line.
The Raiders would take the lead a play later after a five-yard quarterback keeper by Carrington into the end zone to make it 10-7 with 9:48 to go in the second quarter.
On the next offensive possession — following an interception by Northridge senior Harrison Kauffman at the Logansport 39 — sophomore Derek Sherwood burst through the middle of the Berries defense on his way to a 33-yard touchdown run to hand Northridge a 17-7 advantage with 7:01 before half.
On the last offensive series before half — after a seven-yard touchdown pass from Logansport senior quarterback Izak Mock to junior running back Isaac Russell made it a 17-14 ballgame with 2:04 left in the second quarter — the Raiders threw the ball all over the Berries secondary to take back the 10-point lead.
The drive included a conversion on 3rd-and-26 and an 18-yard touchdown pass from Carrington to senior wide receiver Jethro Hochstetler with just 13 seconds left before the break.
Hochstetler had dropped a touchdown pass the play before, which made the decision to go right back to him on the following play even more impressive.
“It just comes down to trusting the kids when I’m calling the plays,” said Eppley of the choice to throw to Hochstetler two plays in a row. “We believe in them. … I know Jethro usually catches that ball, so we decided to go for it again, and he caught it.”
While the offense sputtered a bit in the third quarter, the Raider defense had adjusted well to a unique Logansport offense.
While the Berries did cut the 24-14 deficit to seven following a 26-yard field goal by senior Humberto Baez with 4:18 left in the quarter, Northridge’s defense held the Berries to just 10 points in the second half.
For the game, the Raiders held the Berries to only 252 total yards of offense in the victory.
“Getting to see teams like Mishawaka and Warsaw heled us prepare for this one,” Eppley said. “They run similar offenses, and that team over there in Logansport does a tremendous job at what they do. But we were able to make adjustments defensively, because of the conference we play in.”
In the fourth quarter, Logansport scored its only touchdown of the half with 5:41 to go after a three-yard scamper into the end zone by senior running back Luis Ortiz.
On the team’s most pivotal drive of the game in crunch time, the Raiders offense answered, putting together a quick drive that lasted just two minutes.
After Carrington hit senior wide receiver Alex Ebby for 35 yards down to the Logansport 36, a couple plays later, Sherwood earned his second touchdown of the night with a 23-yard run to help the Raiders retake a 10-point lead with 3:46 to play.
On the night, Sherwood ran for 118 yards on 19 carries with the two touchdowns.
“We know that’s a special kid,” said Eppley of Sherwood. “We knew when he was a freshman, he was a special kid. He got his shot once McClain (Miller) went down, and I think he took full advantage of it. He showed us that he can be a dude for the games to come and the seasons to come.”
Logansport would have one last offensive possession to try to extend the game, but a three-and-out forced by the Northridge defense effectively iced the game with a couple minutes to go.
With the win, the Raiders advance to next Friday’s Class 4A Sectional 18 championship game against undefeated NorthWood following the Panthers 52-24 win over South Bend Saint Joseph Friday night.
“That is a really, really good football team regardless of who is playing,” said Eppley of NorthWood. “Coach (Nate) Andrews does a great job of getting those guys ready to go. He puts them in the right positions to win football games, so we know it’s going to be a tough task. But, we know we’ve done this in the past, when we beat them last year in the postseason after getting our butts kicked in the regular season.”
NORTHRIDGE 34, LOGANSPORT 24
Northridge — 3; 21; 0; 10 — 34
Logansport — 7; 7; 3; 7 — 24
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
L — (5:01) Jeremiah Miller 1 run (Humberto Baez kick)
N — (2:35) Dylan Ritchie 27-yard field goal
Second Quarter
N — (9:48) Qade Carrington 5 run (Dylan Ritchie kick)
N — (7:01) Derek Sherwood 33 run (Dylan Ritchie kick)
L — (2:04) Isaac Russell 15 pass from Izak Mock (Humberto Baez kick)
N — (:13) Jethro Hochstetler 18 pass from Qade Carrington (Dylan Ritchie kick)
Third Quarter
L — (4:18) Humberto Baez 26-yard field goal
Fourth Quarter
N — (10:46) Dylan Ritchie 30-yard field goal
L — (5:41) Luis Ortiz 3 run (Humberto Baez kick)
N — (3:46) Derek Sherwood 23 run (Dylan Ritchie kick)