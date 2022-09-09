GOSHEN — Mishawaka flexed its muscle at Foreman Field Friday.
The Cavemen — ranked No. 2 in Class 5A by Associated Press and the Indiana Football Coaches Association — used its size, strength and superior numbers to best Goshen 37-6 in Northern Lakes Conference football action.
“We knew going in that a lot of things had to go good for us, and then some,” RedHawks coach Tom Wogomon said. “I can’t question our kids’ heart or effort.”
Wogomon estimated that injuries had his team dressing about three dozen players from grades 10 through 12.
“They’re doing everything I’ve asked of them,” said Wogomon as his team fell to 1-3 overall and 1-1 in NLC. "We just physically got matched up with them, and you can see the size difference. You can see Mishawaka does a great job in the weight room. That’s one thing we’ve fallen so far behind in.
“This is NLC football.”
Wogomon pointed to some positives.
“Our special teams improved this week,” said Wogomon, who saw Goshen take two kick-offs to midfield or beyond. “We did some shuffling around of assignments. But it comes down to Mishawaka doing what they do so well.”
The RedHawks bunched five of its eight first downs during a 10-play fourth-quarter drive that ended with Adam Ellison scoring on a 12-yard touchdown run. The conversion run failed and it was 37-6 with 4:12 left in the contest.
After a Goshen punt, Mishawaka (4-0, 2-0) went on a 13-play sequence that ended with a 3-yard TD run by Novell Miller and a extra point by Lucas Larson for a 37-0 lead and a running clock the rest of the way.
The Cavemen were without usual starting rushers in halfback Chaz Hardy and fullback Chase Gooden, but got 113 ground yards from Miller and Will Schalliol filled in for Gooden.
Mishawaka coach Keith Kinder opted to have quarterback Brady Fisher throw the ball more than normal. He was 5-of-9 for 137 yards through the air for the game and 0-for-1 in the second half.
“We committed to throwing it more early in the week,” Kinder said. “We’re going to need to in order to beat the teams we need to beat in November. We wanted to get some work at it.”
Goshen quarterback Quinn Bechtel connected on 6-of-16 tosses for 36 yards and two interceptions — one by Trey Thomas in the first half and one by Brady Newsome in the second. Ellison ran for a team-high 27 yards.
Mishawaka took a 30-0 lead into halftime.
The Cavemen possessed the ball six times in the first two periods and scored four touchdowns while punting once and taking a knee for the half’s last play.
The RedHawks’ five first-half possessions resulted in three punts, a Thomas interception and giving the ball over on downs.
Goshen collected three first downs in the first half — one rushing, one passing and one by penalty — while the Cavemen picked up 16 (10-5-0).
Bean Smith’s six-yard touchdown run and Larson kick put Mishawaka up 30-0 at 5:31 of the second quarter. The drive came three plays after Bean Smith’s interception and featured a 54-yard pass from Fisher to Mason Smith.
Following a Goshen punt, the Cavemen went ahead 23-0 on a Schalliol 1-yard run and the kick failed at 9:36 of the second quarter. The nine-play drive included a 35-yard pass from Fisher to Ace Troyer.
It was also following a RedHawk punt that Mishawaka went on a eight-play march that finished with a 7-yard TD run by Fisher and 2-point run by Miller at 4:00 of the first quarter.
The game’s first points came on an 11-yard TD run by Miller and 2-yard run by Ethan Bryce at 8:24 of the first period. It was the game’s opening drive.
Kinder assessed Goshen.
“They’ve got some good players,” Kinder said. “They had to have some players go both ways, which against us is a challenge. They’ve getting better.
“I don’t think it will take too long for them to get rolling a little bit.”
With Friday’s result, Mishawaka ran its win streak against Goshen to seven. The previous win in the series for GHS came in Week 1 of 2004.
Next Friday, Plymouth goes to Mishawaka and Northridge visits Goshen.
MISHAWAKA 37, GOSHEN 6
Mishawaka — 16; 14; 7; 0 — 37
Goshen — 0; 0; 0; 6 — 6
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
M — (8:24) Novell Miller 11 run (Ethan Bryce kick)
M — (4:00) Brady Fisher (Miller run)
Second Quarter
M — (9:36) Will Schalliol 1 run (kick failed)
M — (5:31) Bean Smith 6 run (Lucas Larson kick)
Third Quarter
M — (4:16) Miller 3 run (Larson kick)
Fourth Quarter
G — (4:12) Adam Ellison 12 run (run failed)