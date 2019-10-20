GOSHEN — Going into this season, it had been 38 years since the West Noble Chargers posted an undefeated record in the high school football regular season.
That streak ended Friday night when West Noble defeated Prairie Heights, 42-7, to complete the regular season with a 9-0 record.
The last time the Chargers had finished the regular season with a perfect mark was in 1981. West Noble defeated Prairie Heights 26-6, Central Noble 21-0, Hamilton 54-0, Fairfield 7-6, Eastside 54-0, Garrett 14-13, Churubusco 35-0, Fremont 30-6, Lakeland 25-12 and Whitko 13-12 for a 10-0 mark.
The season came to an end in a 28-16 playoff loss to Adams Central.
Harold “Dutch” Raether was the coach of the Chargers.
West Noble outscored opposing teams 295-83 over the course of the season. Scott Donley tallied 80 points to lead the team, followed by Rod Lung 76, Rob Durham 63, Pete Brown and Jeff Cormican both 20, John Hull 12, Gary Bishop, Corey Kryder, Bo Lutton and Darvin Short each six and Tim Cormican four.
SHARE OF NLC
Craig Koehler watched his team score all six times it had the football and build a 34-7 halftime lead in Friday’s Northern Lakes Conference football clash against Warsaw.
The Minutemen boss was not willing to put one in the win column at that point. He knew the Bart Curtis-coached Tigers would find a way to rally.
“He’s a Hall of Fame coach for a reason,” said Koehler of Curtis.
“They are going to make adjustments coming out of the half.”
Concord (8-1, 6-1) used many of its offensive weapons in building the lead. Ethan Cain was 11-of-20 passing for 118 yards with touchdowns to Logan Wittmer and Jack D’Arcy before intermission on the way to a 34-28 win and a share of the conference title thanks to NorthWood besting Plymouth.
At that stage, Carter Neveraski had 89 rushing yards and Jamyris Rice 51.
“Our kids maybe got a little tight (in the second half),” said Koehler. “That’s just natural. I’ve been on the other end of that deal.”
Did Warsaw’s 20-play, 99-yard drive that took nearly seven minutes have a tiring effect on the Minutemen?
“Absolutely,” said Koehler. “But we kept them making snaps (and eating up clock while trailing).”
GOSHEN DEFENDERS
The RedHawks forced two turnovers in a 28-23 loss to the Wawasee Warriors.
Senior defensive end Kaleb Kilmer alertly pounced a fumbled lateral that gave his team possession at the G-49 late in the first period and senior defensive back Wesley VanHooser intercepted a pass in the second period.
It was VanHooser’s team-high third pick of the season and Kilmer’s first fumble recovery.
Leading tacklers were sophomore defensive end Duncan Green eight solos and four assists, senior linebacker Bryant Grewe seven and two, senior linebacker James Troyer three and three, junior linebacker Isaac Sawatzky two and five, senior defensive tackle Zach Swallow two and three, senior defensive back Mason Schrock two and two, VanHooser and junior free safety Liam Deegan both two and one. Also, senior defensive back Ben Wengerd two solos, Kilmer one and four, sophomore linebacker Roman Schrock one and three, senior free safety Ethan Vallejo one and one,junior linebacker Colin Turner one solo and senior defensive lineman Tyler Chalk four assists.
FINAL REGULAR SEASON WIN
Junior Derrick Woods ran for two scores while senior QB Tyler Lehner ran for another and passed to junior Tyren Mason for a score as the Elkhart Memorial Crimson Chargers defeated the Northridge Raiders, 24-13, in the final regular season game in the history of the Memorial program.
Elkhart High was split into Elkhart Central and Elkhart Memorial for the 1972 season. The schools were be forming one school for the 2020 campaign.
The Central Blue Blazers also won their final regular season contest, this one in dramatic fashion as senior kicker Bryan Ramirez booted a 36-yard field goal with 5.7 seconds left on the clock for a 3128 win over the New Prairie Cougars. Junior defensive back Michael Echartea set up the winning score when he picked off a Cougar pass with 27.1 seconds remaining.
3RD QUARTER WOES
Allowing 22 points in the third period was too much for the Fairfield Falcons to overcome in a 36-14 loss to the Churubusco Eagles.
The Falcons trailed 14-6 at halftime.
Junior quarterback Cory Lantz accounted for both Fairfield touchdowns. He tossed a 13-yard scoring pass to classmate Colton Fisher in the second period and ran 10 yards for a TD in the fourth. Lantz also passed to senior Nolin Sharick for a 2-point conversion in the fourth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.