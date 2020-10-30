ELKHART — The West Noble football team finally found its footing at the end of the regular season, but tripped up once more in the semifinal round of the Class 3A Sectional 26 on Friday night. After back-to-back wins entering the night, the Chargers fell to Jimtown, 38-0, as the Jimmies dominated the line of scrimmage and time of possession in a game that never was in doubt.
The Jimmies rushed for 346 yards in the win, led the duo of 6-foot-2 junior Johntu Reed and 5-9 senior Ethan Devol. Reed led the attack with 189 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries while Devol accounted for 134 yards and a pair of scores on just eight touches.
“(Reed) just ran us over,” said West Noble coach Monte Mawhorter. “They just had a little more experience, a little more power than we did (Friday), and that makes a big difference.”
The Jimmies jumped out to a lead early when Reed ran for a 17-yard score just more than two minutes into regulation, and led 17-0 at the half when Devol ripped off the longest run of the night, a 77-yard gallop across left tackle in which he simply beat the Chargers defense to the edge.
Jimtown would add 21 more points to its lead in the second half, both Reed and Devol scoring on a pair of one-yard plunges at the goal line.
The Chargers nearly got on the board when quarterback Kolby Knox broke free for a 57-yard run, but the junior fumbled the ball on the one-yard line when Reed chased him down and forced the turnover. The play was the longest of the night for the Chargers, who accumulated 281 total yards on offense. Knox tallied 167 of those yards, including 128 coming on the ground on 11 carries. Knox added 39 yards through the air on 4-of-9 passing, and was picked off twice in the loss.
Sophomore fullback Zachary Beers added 71 yards rushing on 18 carries while junior back Peter Bradley tallied eight carries for 43 yards.
West Noble entered the contest playing the best it had all year on the heels of a 34-0 win over Northeast Corner Conference rival Prairie Heights and a 14-0 win in the sectional quarterfinals over Glenn. The contests were the only games all year in which the Chargers had held their opponent to less than 21 points.
Despite the lopsided results in the team's final game, though, Mawhorter said there was plenty of good to take away from this three-game stretch.
“We grew up a lot, if for no other reason than we had to,” Mawhorter said.
The Chargers have been ravaged by a barrage of injuries and COVID-19-related absences, nowhere more than under center — Knox is the third quarterback Mawhorter has played this season. Situations like that can make or break a team. Mawhorter feels his team came out the other side better prepared to make a leap next year.
“We got tougher, our lines and our backs got better, and we just saw what it takes to be able to compete in the postseason and win a sectional,” Mawhorter said. “I am really excited for the offseason because I feel like we can be so much better next year.”
Jimtown 38, West Noble 0
W: 0; 0; 0; 0 – 0
J: 10; 7; 7; 14 – 38
First Quarter:
(9:55) Johntu Reed 17-yard run (Isaac Daniels kick)
(0:43) Daniels 47-yard field goal
Second Quarter:
Ethan Devol 77-yard run (Daniels kick)
Third Quarter:
(4:13) Reed 1-yard rush (Daniels kick)
Fourth Quarter:
(11:20) Devol 1-yard rush (Daniels kick)
(5:56) Landon Buchanan 1-yard rush (Daniels kick)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.