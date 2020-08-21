LIGONIER — The bell is returning to Albion.
For the first time since 2015, Central Noble defeated West Noble in football. The Cougars upended the Chargers, 27-14, Friday night to get the first win of the Hayden Kilgore era at Central Noble.
“It’s special in the sense that I think back to years past, me being around the program, and how hard these kids have worked for this,” Kilgore said. “It’s not about me, it’s about them. They really bought-in to our system and they’ve really put in the work, and I think it’s really showed. We’ve spent a whole year since last year preparing for this situation, and our guys really rose to the occasion.”
The Cougars scored the first tally of the game on a 15-yard run from junior Will Hoover. The ensuing 2-point conversion attempt failed, making it a 6-0 contest with 4:52 to go in the first quarter.
West Noble countered with a scoring drive of its own, as it marched 52 yards in five plays. The drive was capped off with a 15-yard touchdown pass from junior Kolby Knox to senior Hunter Foreman. A Coy Wolheter extra point gave the Chargers a 7-6 lead.
It was the first career start at quarterback for Knox. The junior had an up-and-down performance in his debut, going 6-of-11 passing for 46 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
“We’ll have to look at the film,” said West Noble coach Monte Mawhorter on how he’d assess Knox’s performance Friday. “There are things he did well and things he didn’t.”
Less than 30 seconds after West Noble took the lead, Central Noble reclaimed it on an 82-yard touchdown run from senior quarterback Sawyer Yoder. The extra point from Aidan Dreibelbis was good, giving the Cougars a 13-7 edge with 1:52 to go in the first quarter.
The momentum of the game swung into Central Noble’s favor for good on the final drive of the first half. West Noble took over at its own 36-yard line with 2:21 to go and drove it all the way to the one-yard line. After a spike to stop the clock on first and goal, the Chargers had a golden opportunity to rush the one yard for the score and take a lead into halftime.
On second and goal, Knox was stuffed at the line of scrimmage. After a timeout with 2.3 seconds left, West Noble’s Zach Beers was given the ball on a third-down play. Central Noble’s Logan Hawk and Ashton Smith were there, though, to tackle Beers behind the line. The halftime horn sounded with the Cougars maintaining its six-point cushion.
The cushion extended to 13 on the kickoff to start the second half. Junior Chase Spencer fielded the kickoff at the 38-yard line and bolted 62 yards untouched for a score, making it 20-7 Cougars just 12 seconds into the third quarter. It would end up being the game-winning score.
“Momentum is a big thing,” Kilgore said. “We, sometimes, lack the things — and I think back to last year — we didn’t finish games, and there were times where we petered out and didn’t finish things. So, that was huge. I was preaching from day one that I wanted us to bee physical and to capitalize on mistakes, and tonight we really did that.”
“We should’ve got in; that’s just part of this group not being confident in themselves,” added Mawhorter, referencing the goal-line stop to end the first half. “They have to get better in order to do that.”
There was no more scoring until midway through the fourth, when Yoder pulled a Houdini-styled escape act on a fourth-and-goal from the Charger six-yard line. He avoided a sack, ran across the field and found junior Preston Diffendarfer in the back of the end zone to put his team up 27-7 with 8:14 to go.
Yoder finished the game with 99 yards passing, 100 yards rushing and two total touchdowns.
“I sometimes tell them to ‘Be a dude,’ and tonight, Sawyer Yoder was a dude,” Kilgore said. “He came out and that’s why he’s playing quarterback for us. He might not be the best at passing and he might not make the best reads, but he’s probably the best athlete on the field. The more times he can touch the ball, the more I feel better.”
West Noble’s final score came on the ensuing kickoff return, as junior Jalen Gonzalez dashed 75 yards to make it a 27-14 contest. The teams traded turnovers on the next two possessions before Central Noble ran the clock out.
It was West Noble’s first regular-season loss since Sept. 28, 2018. The Chargers went undefeated in the regular season last year before losing in the sectional semifinals to Mishawaka Marian.
West Noble travels to Wawasee next week, who were 42-0 winners over Lakeland Friday.
“We’ve got to look at, hopefully, being able to play a conference schedule,” Mawhorter said. “I think Angola did very well (Friday), so we have to get better as we go there and we have to learn some things about ourselves.”
CENTRAL NOBLE 27, WEST NOBLE 14
Central Noble; 13; 0; 7; 7; — 27
West Noble; 7; 0; 0; 7; — 14
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
CN — (4:52) Hoover 15 run (extra point no good)
WN — (2:18) Foreman 15 pass from Knox (Wolheter kick)
CN — (1:52) Yoder 82 run (Dreibelbis kick)
Third Quarter
CN — (11:48) Spencer 62 kick return (Dreibelbis kick)
Fourth Quarter
CN — (8:14) Diffendarfer 6 pass from Yoder (Dreibelbis kick)
WN — (8:03) Gonzalez 75 kick return (Wolheter kick)
