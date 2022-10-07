LIGONIER — Riley Buroff was sensational for Churubusco Friday, rushing for 196 yards, throwing for 71 and accounting for all five Eagles touchdowns (three rushing, two passing) in a 35-19 win over West Noble in Ligonier.
“He’s a man,” said West Noble coach Monte Mawhorter of Buroff. “We don’t have an answer for that, and you don’t get to practice against it. And that’s the best game he’s played this year.”
Churubusco (6-2) seized momentum from the opening kickoff — literally — as they did a surprise onside kick and recovered it. Six plays later, Buroff connected on a 12-yard touchdown pass to junior Ethan Smith for the score. Less than three minutes in, and the visitors led 7-0.
“I think it took a little bit away from us,” said Mawhorter about the onside kick to start the game. “I thought we were ready to play, and I thought that set us aside a little bit.”
The troubles continued for the Chargers (6-2) on their first offensive drive of the game. They quickly moved downfield, getting the ball to the Churubusco 14-yard line in just three plays. Sophomore Seth Pruitt took a first-down handoff from there, and it appeared the running back was going to score. As he reached the five-yard line, though, the ball was stripped out of his hands, it hit the ground and was recovered by Eagles junior Brennan Gaff.
West Noble’s defense was able to force a punt on the ensuing drive, but then another turnover from the Chargers — this time a snap that went over the head of quarterback Drew Yates — resulted in Churubusco taking over at midfield with 3:21 left in the first quarter.
Buroff then did his best Houdini trick on the fifth play of the drive. Facing a 3rd-and-3 at the 33-yard line, the senior looked like he was going to get sacked by a couple of Charger defenders. He escaped the pressure, though, and bolted down the near sideline. Buroff was able to stay inbounds the whole way, eventually diving into the end zone for the score to double his team’s lead with 1:34 left in the opening stanza.
After a slow start to the second quarter, the final six minutes of the frame were filled with excitement.
West Noble’s lone scoring drive of the first half was an impressive one. They started on their own 20-yard line, slowly moving down the field — including picking up a 4th-and-2 and their own 39-yard line. The drive eventually reached the Churubusco 26-yard line before the Chargers called a timeout.
Coming out of the break, West Noble had an illegal procedure penalty that pushed them back to the 31-yard line. Yates was then sacked for a six-yard loss, pushing the home team back to the Eagles’ 37-yard line and facing a 2nd-and-21.
The West Noble offense responded to the adversity, though. Yates connected on a nine-yard pass to senior Noah Dubea to set up a 3rd-and-12, and then on the next play, Yates found senior Wesley Hilbish on a pass down the middle of the field. Hilbish caught it and ran to the one-yard line, setting up the Chargers in prime position to score.
The home team did just that on the next play, as Yates punched it in with a one-yard run to make it a 14-7 game with 24.5 seconds remaining in the first half. The touchdown capped off a 15-play drive that salted away more than five minutes off the clock.
With not much time left before halftime, it seemed as if the Yates’ run was going to be the final score of the first 24 minutes. The Eagles had other ideas, however, as they marched 59 yards in less than 15 seconds to score right before the break.
Buroff made two big plays on the lightning-fast scoring drive, the first being a 39-yard run to the West Noble 20-yard line. Then, on the next play, Buroff threw a touchdown pass to Gaff in the middle of the end zone, doubling the Eagles’ lead and quieting the West Noble crowd in the process.
The Eagles then came out in the third quarter and put together a 10-play, 58-yard scoring drive that took nearly six minutes off the clock. It ended with a five-yard scoring run from Buroff, making it 28-7 at the time.
West Noble countered with a 10-play scoring drive of their own, finished off by a 16-yard touchdown run from Pruitt. The sophomore ended the game with 171 yards rushing and the score. The extra point attempt was botched, though, meaning it was a 15-point margin for the Eagles with 2:59 showing on the third quarter clock.
The Chargers then had the next score, as an 11-yard touchdown reception by freshman McKale Bottles cut the deficit to nine, 28-19, with 6:03 left. West Noble lined up for the two-point conversion to make it a seven-point game, but the snap was bobbled and the play never fully developed before Yates just fell on the ball.
Buroff then iced the game away for good, as two offensive snaps later, he called his own number and bolted 56 yards for a touchdown.
West Noble has one game left next week against Prairie Heights before the postseason begins. With the Class 3A, Sectional 26 field not possessing a true favorite on paper, Mawhorter is optimistic about his team’s playoff chances.
“Never in the time that I’ve been here has the sectional been something we felt capable of winning right off the bat,” said Mawhorter, who’s in his 24th season leading the Chargers program. “There are a lot of teams in our sectional that are about the same as we are, so moving forward, that’s what our goal is, is winning sectional.”
CHURUBUSCO 35, WEST NOBLE 19
Churubusco — 14; 7; 7; 7 — 35
West Noble — 0; 7; 6; 6 — 19
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
C — Ethan Smith 12 pass from Riley Buroff (Rosey Stephens kick)
C — Buroff 33 run (Stephens kick)
Second Quarter
W — (24.5) Drew Yates 1 run (Erik Murillo kick)
C — (6.1) Brennan Gaff 20 pass from Buroff (Stephens kick)
Third Quarter
C — (6:05) Buroff 5 run (Stephens kick)
W — (2:59) Seth Pruitt 16 run (extra point missed)
Fourth Quarter
W — (6:03) McKale Bottles 11 pass from Yates (2-point try fail)
C — (5:12) Buroff 56 run (Stephens kick)