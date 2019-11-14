GOSHEN — Mark Brownlee started the season with a four-touchdown game in a 41-21 win over Elkhart Memorial and ended the campaign with three TDs in a 42-36 loss to Mishawaka in the Class 5A, Sectional 10 championship.
In between, the Elkhart Memorial High School senior tallied 26 more scores for a total of 198 points as the Ball State University recruit captured the 2019 Elkhart County scoring title.
Brownlee was in the lead for the entire season and was never really challenged.
Northridge senior Caid Lacey was the runner-up at 96 points (16 TDs), followed by Central senior Dominic Davis and NorthWood junior Nate Newcomer both 78 (13) and NorthWood senior Ben Mestach 72 (12).
TROPHY ABSENCE
For just the fifth time since the IHSAA went to an all-school state tournament for the 1985 playoffs, no Goshen News coverage team won a sectional championship. The last time this happened was in 2015. The others were in 2007, 2002 and 1994.
Wawasee won a Class 3A sectional and Jimtown a Class A in 1985, NorthWood a 3A and Jimtown an A in 1986, Goshen a 4A, NorthWood a 3A and Jimtown an A in 1987; Goshen a 4A and NorthWood a 3A in 1988, NorthWood a 3A in 1989, Jimtown an A in 1990, Jimtown an A in 1991, Jimtown an A in 1992 and NorthWood a 3A and Jimtown a 2A in 1993. Jimtown was a 2A sectional champion in 1995, Goshen a 4A, NorthWood a 3A and Jimtown a 2A in 1996; Memorial a 4A, NorthWood a 3A and Jimtown a 2A in 1997; Concord a 4A, NorthWood a 3A and Jimtown a 2A in 1998; Goshen a 4A, NorthWood a 3A and Jimtown a 2A in 1999; Goshen a 4A, NorthWood a 3A and Jimtown a 2A in 2000.
NorthWood won a 3A and Jimtown a 2A sectional in 2001, NorthWood a 3A in 2003, Wawasee a 4A in 2004, Concord a 4A, NorthWood a 3A and Jimtown a 2A in 2005; Concord a 4A and Jimtown a 2A in 2006, NorthWood a 3A and Jimtown a 2A in 2008, Jimtown a 3A and Fairfield a 2A in 2009 and Concord a 4A in 2010. NorthWood won a 4A crown and Jimtown a 3A in 2011, Concord a 4A in 2012, Concord a 5A and Jimtown a 3A in 2013, Central a 5A, Northridge a 4A and Jimtown a 3A in 2014; NorthWood a 4A in 2016, Concord a 5A in 2017 and Concord a 5A in 2018.
FIRST CHAMPIONSHIP
The Warsaw Tigers (9-2) are the lone remaining team from the Northern Lakes Conference heading into regional action tonight at Merrillville (10-1). The Pirates are coached by former Tiger standout Brad Seiss.
Entering last week’s sectional championship with Penn, the Tigers had lost 10 of their last 13 playoff contests, including the last two to the Kingsmen by a combined score of 56-7.
Warsaw defeated the Kingsmen 35-18. Penn has won 12 semistate crowns and five state championships in its history.
The Warsaw program received more good news this week as senior place kicker Harrison Mevis, who has committed to Missouri, was invited to play in the 2020 Under Armour All-America High School Football Game, Jan. 2 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
During his prep career, he is 104-of-107 on PATs and 16-of-28 on field goals. He has 112 touchbacks on 154 kickoffs. He is averaging 32.9 yards per punt and has 11 punts inside the 20-yard line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.