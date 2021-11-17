MIDDLEBURY — Wearing a black jersey in football practice might not seem like much, but for the Northridge defense, it’s everything.
Being able to earn the right to wear black jerseys — or “black shirts,” as it’s commonly referred to — means that the defense did its job the prior week in slowing down the opposing team’s offense. Hit a certain criteria for performance levels — along with winning the game — and you get to wear your black shirts with a skull and crossbones logo on them in practice that week.
It’s the desire to earn those black shirts that’s led the Raiders defense to where it is today: one win away from playing for a state championship on Nov. 27 in Indianapolis. The Raiders play New Prairie Friday in the Class 4A North semistate game for the right to play for the title.
“Everyone wants to be a part of the black shirts because it’s kind of being the cool kids on the block; like, you get to go out there and hit somebody every time you get on defense. And it’s always fun to do that,” Northridge senior defensive lineman Trent Jensen said.
HISTORY OF THE BLACK SHIRTS
The University of Nebraska football team initially introduced the concept of the “black shirts” to football in the 1960s, but it became popular nationwide during the Cornhuskers’ decade of dominance in the 1990s. The concept is simple: if you earn your way to a starting position on defense, you are awarded to wear a black jersey in practice as opposed to a standard white or gray jersey. It’s used to motivate the non-starters to play harder and to become a starter, thus creating a stronger defensive unit altogether.
It worked in Lincoln, as the Nebraska defenses were among the nation’s best for decades, leading them to back-to-back championships in 1970 and 1971 and then three more titles in a four-year stretch in the 1990s — 1994, 1995 and 1997.
Northridge defensive coordinator Nick Clark was the first to have the idea to use the black shirts for the defense. He had the idea last season when he and now-head coach Chad Eppley were co-defensive coordinators under former coach Tom Wogomon.
“One of my best friends is a big Nebraska fan,” Clark said. “The black shirts were always a thing, and I remember seeing the skull and crossbones and thinking, ‘That’s really cool.’ … So, last year, when Eppley and I took over, that was one of the things that I said, ‘Hey, this is what I want to do. We’re Raiders. The black shirt logo looks cool. I want black jerseys for the defense. Let’s do this, and we’re just going to start calling ourselves the black shirts and get the kids to rally around it.’”
Eppley can tell there’s a different attitude from the players that get to wear the black shirts in practice.
“They love it,” Eppley said. “It’s as simple as putting on a black jersey when everyone else gets to wear white, but it’s just the fact that they get to do that and they’re the select few on the team that get to do that. It means a lot to them. I think they play with a lot of pride because they are black shirts. I just think it’s been huge for them.”
EARNING THOSE BLACK SHIRTS
The Northridge defense has been able to wear its black shirts every week in practice during the postseason, as that side of the ball has shut down numerous high-octane offenses.
The most notable performances have been in the last two weeks, as the Raiders corralled two of the best rushing offenses in the state. In the sectional final against Leo and regional against Mississinewa, Northridge limited the Lions and Indians to 132 and 38 rushing yards, respectively. This, after Leo averaged 340 rushing yards a game and Mississinewa 325 heading into the contests.
In total, the Northridge defense has allowed just 687 yards of offense the past four games, which is less than 175 yards-per-game on average.
“It’s always a good feeling to do that, especially against teams like Leo who were so high in the rankings,” Jensen said of shutting down the Leo and Mississinewa rushing attacks. “For people to underestimate us, and then our defense come out here and get the job done is a really good feeling.”
One thing helping contribute to Northridge’s defensive success is the 3-4 formation they use, which features three defensive linemen, four linebackers and four defensive backs on the field. The program shifted to that alignment ahead of the 2019 season, with Clark and Wogomon engineering the change.
“We were looking at our youth system and we were struggling with having linemen,” Clark said. “We had a lot of linebackers and a lot of athletic kids, and so we had all of these linebackers just sitting on the sidelines. We had five or six that we needed to find a way to get into the game.”
Now, the sophomores and freshmen of 2019 are seniors and juniors this year, giving them the proper training and skills to run the defense to perfection.
“It’s definitely been a culmination of them understanding the system and them getting into it,” said Clark of the defense’s performance this postseason. “Ridge (Howard) and (Peyton) Shook, it’s their third year in it. Clint (Walker)’s been a starter in it for three years now. Tagg (Gott) was on the verge of coming up to varsity as a freshman … it’s a combination of everything.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.