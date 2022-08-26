GOSHEN — Through 24 minutes of play Friday, it seemed as if Goshen was going to pull a major upset over New Prairie.
A two-minute stretch in the third quarter changed all of that, though.
Three touchdowns by the Cougars in a 111-second run built them a 21-7 lead. They would go on to win the game, 33-14, in a non-conference contest at Foreman Field.
“Little mistakes happened,” said Goshen coach Tom Wogomon of what went wrong for his team to start the third quarter. “We’re going to look at the score, and you’re going to say that it was a 33 to 14 win for New Prairie. That’s a good football team over there, but I also do want to say — I could care less about moral victories — but (our team) is growing.”
The Cougars tied the game on a rushing touchdown from Noah Mungia with 8:45 to go in the third quarter.
On Goshen’s next offensive snap, the RedHawks fumbled the ball, with it rolling into the end zone and New Prairie’s Tayvion Ortman falling on it. In nine seconds, it went from a 7-0 Goshen lead to 13-7 Cougar advantage after the extra-point attempt was missed.
The mistakes continued for the home team on the next series, as on a third-and-seven from their 38-yard line, senior quarterback Quinn Bechtel’s pass was intercepted by New Prairie cornerback Brady Burnett. The senior then ran it back to the RedHawk six-yard line, setting up the visitors with a goal-to-go scenario.
The Cougars would capitalize on the golden field position, as two plays later, junior Brock Sinka plunged in from one-yard out. The two-point conversion was good, making it 21-7 New Prairie with 6:56 remaining still in the third quarter.
Goshen wouldn’t back down right away, as they countered with an 11-play, 65-yard scoring drive to cut the deficit in half. The key play of the drive came on a fourth-and-five, where Bechtel connected with senior Noah Alford on a 29-yard pass to set up a first-and-goal situation for the home team at the eight-yard line.
Three plays later, senior Adam Ellison scored on a one-yard run to make it a 21-14 contest with 1:44 to go in the third frame.
The RedHawks seemed poised to continue that momentum on the ensuing kickoff, as New Prairie’s Dallas Ryans fumbled the ball on the return and Goshen recovered at the Cougar 43-yard line.
A 27-yard catch from Alford then set up first-and-10 at the New Prairie 16-yard line. The drive would go into the start of the fourth quarter, where it ultimately came down to a fourth-and-three at the 10-yard line. Following a timeout, a designed run for Bechtel was called. Unfortunately for the home team, the visitors snuffed it out right away, stopping Bechtel for no gain and forcing a RedHawk turnover.
“We could’ve really easily folded the tents completely,” said Wogomon of his team’s response in the third quarter. “But we fought back, got it within seven and was even looking at coming back and tying the score. We just couldn’t punch it in. Things unraveled on us, but I’m proud of how our team responded in that adversity.”
New Prairie turned on the afterburners from there. They would immediately go on a scoring drive, needing only five plays to cover 90 yards for the score. After a 48-yard catch from Mungia, the senior ran it into the end zone for a two-yard touchdown, extending the Cougar lead to 27-14 at the time.
Following another Goshen turnover on downs, New Prairie put the finishing touches on the game with a 33-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Marshall Kmiecik to Ryans with 4:28 to go in the contest.
The first half was mostly controlled by the RedHawks, whose defense held the Cougars to just 79 yards of total offense. The Goshen touchdown came in the second quarter, as Drew Elliot’s one-yard touchdown run made it 7-0 RedHawks midway through the frame.
“We were just able to get a good fit on them,” said Wogomon of the first half. “We understood where they were going (on offense).”
Goshen drops to 0-2 on the season. They have outscored their opponents 21-0 in the first half across their first two contests, but have been outscored 55-13 in the second half and overtime of those games.
“I’m proud of how we know we can come out and play 24 minutes of football,” Wogomon said. “Unfortunately, it’s been that way now for the last two weeks. … We just have to bring the full 48 minutes. It’s going to happen. The thing is they just need to trust and believe in each other and continue to do that.”
NEW PRAIRIE 33, GOSHEN 14
New Prairie — 0; 0; 21; 12 — 33
Goshen — 0; 7; 7; 0 — 14
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
No scoring plays
Second Quarter
G — (8:51) Drew Elliot 1 run (Andeyz Martinez kick)
Third Quarter
N — (8:45) Noah Mungia 6 run (Owen Chalik kick)
N — (8:36) Tayvion Ortman fumble recovery in the end zone (kick no good)
N — (6:56) Brock Sinka 1 run (Noah Oberle 2-point catch from Marshall Kmiecik)
G — (1:44) Adam Ellison 1 run (Martinez kick)
Fourth Quarter
N — (9:16) Mungia 2 run (kick no good)
N — (4:28) Dallas Ryans 33 pass from Kmiecik (2-point try no good)