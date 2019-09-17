GOSHEN — The West Noble Chargers are off to a 4-0 start for the 2019 high school football season, and only longtime fans of the program can remember the last time there was a start to the season like this in Ligonier.
West Noble has wins over Central Noble 19-7, Wawasee 21-6, Eastside 38-19 and Angola 41-27 so far this season, heading into Friday’s contest at Fairfield (3-1).
Not since the 1981 season under the direction of coach Harold “Dutch” Raether have the Chargers jumped out to a 4-0 record at the beginning of the season. In the ‘81 campaign, West Noble opened with wins over Prairie Heights 26-6, Central Noble 21-0, Hamilton 54-0 and Fairfield 7-6.
The Chargers went on to record wins over Eastside 54-0, Garrett 14-13, Churubusco 35-0, Fremont 30-6, Lakeland 25-12 and Whitko 13-12 before the season ended in a 28-16 loss to Adams Central.
The 10-1 record in the ‘81 season is the only one in which the Chargers have ever won 10 games. There were back-to-back 9-1 records in 1974 and 1975.
DAVIS TIME
Elkhart Central senior Dominic Davis made the most of his opportunity last Friday night when he was the feature back in the Blue Blazers’ offense when fellow senior Mark Brownlee missed the game with Benton Harbor (Michigan) due to an IHSAA suspension after he was ejected from the previous week’s contest.
All the 5-foot-5, 145-pound Davis did was rush for 245 yards and score six touchdowns in a 41-0 victory. The six TDs tied the Central school record set by Demarco Taylor in 1993 and matched by Joe Phillips in 2014.
The record-tying effort by Davis made for a much tighter race for the 2019 Elkhart County scoring title.
Brownlee had scored 10 TDs through the first three weeks and has taken a sizable early lead, most of which Davis whipped out after the Benton Harbor contest.
Brownlee still leads with 60 points, but Davis vaulted into second place at 48.
BLAZING START
The Blue Blazers (4-0) are also off to their best start since the 2004 season for coach Mike McClure when Central started the season with six consecutive wins.
Central notched victories over Elkhart Memorial 27-12, LaPorte 28-7, South Bend Washington 48-21, South Bend Adams 48-7, South Bend Clay 49-27 and South Bend Riley 48-6 before losing to Penn 50-21.
The Blazers finished the season 8-2.
KINGSMEN STRUGGLE
The Penn Kingsmen have never been ones to shy away from competition and this year is no exception to that fact, which is one reason why the team has a 1-3 record so far.
Penn dropped a 34-14 decision to Valparaiso in Week 1, then defeated LaPorte 33-6 in Week 2 before falling to Homewood-Flossmor (Illinois) 35-7 and Cincinnati St. Xavier 37-7.
The 2010 season was the last time Penn opened with a 1-3 mark. The win was over Mishawaka Marian 31-0 while losses were to Valparaiso 10-7, Ben Davis 14-10 and Toledo Central Catholic 10-7.
Penn finished the season 7-5 for current coach Corey Yeoman.
County Scoring Leaders
Name, school;TDs;FGs;PATs;2pt;Total
Mark Brownlee, Central;10;0;0;0;60
Dominic Davis, Central;8;0;0;0;48
Caid Lacey, Northridge;7;0;0;0;42
Tyren Mason, Memorial;6;0;0;0;36
Jaden Miller, NorthWood;6;0;0;0;36
Derrick Woods, Memorial;6;0;0;0;0;36
Amarion Moore, Concord;5;0;0;0;0;30
Nate Newcomer, NorthWood;5;0;0;0;30
Breckin Judd, Northridge;4;0;0;0;24
Carter Neveraski, Concord;4;0;0;0;24
Ariel De Le Paz, Concord;0;3;14;0;23
Nolin Sharick, Fairfield;3;0;1;1;21
Cameron Graber, Northridge;0;2;14;0;20
Area Scoring Leaders
Name, school;TDs;FGs;PATs;2pt;Total
Camryn Holbrook, Lakeland;5;0;0;4;38
Colton Isaacs, Lakeland;3;0;0;0;18
Tristin Ritchie, Lakeland;2;0;0;1;14
