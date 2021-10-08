PLYMOUTH — Quinn Bechtel would not be denied.
On a third-and-seven from their own seven-yard line in a 14-14 game midway through the fourth quarter, Goshen’s junior quarterback completed the best pass of the night for 26 yards to Brayden Hinkel down the left sideline. Once the RedHawks reached their own 42-yard line, Bechtel took over with his legs.
A 29-yard run moved Goshen inside the Plymouth 30-yard line. A 19-yard run then set up a first-and-goal at the Rockies’ 10. Two plays later, Bechtel punctuated the drive with a touchdown, and with it ending four years of Northern Lakes Conference frustration for Goshen in the process.
Bechtel would add another touchdown run three minutes later to polish off a 28-14 RedHawks win, its first NLC victory since Sept. 1, 2017. The losing streak in NLC games was at 29 entering Friday night for Goshen.
“I just knew I had to give it my all and run as hard as I could,” said Bechtel of his performance Friday night.
Goshen coach Kyle Park was visibly emotional following the victory, signifying how much it meant to him to snap that lengthy NLC game losing streak.
“It feels great,” Park said. “It’s been a long time coming. There’s a lot of emotions that came out — and there still is. I’m just so happy for the kids. There are only five guys in our program right now that have won a conference game (at any level), and that’s not something that we’re proud of. We don’t know how to win a conference game, and so coming out (Friday) and having some adversity and fighting through it is what makes me the most pride.”
Bechtel finished with 184 yards rushing unofficially and four rushing touchdowns. While his running prowess was the majority of the RedHawks’ offense, it was that pass to Hinkel that flipped the game completely.
“We just got the momentum going; everybody felt it,” Bechtel said. “We knew we could do it.”
Bechtel had 130 of his rushing yards in the second half. Park mentioned an in-game adjustment made by his team that allowed them to have success on the ground in the final 24 minutes of the contest.
“(Plymouth) took away what we like to do (on offense),” Park said. “We challenged our offensive line that it was going to be on them to move the ball, and they responded there late in the game.”
Goshen took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a one-yard run from Bechtel with 4:21 remaining in the frame.
Plymouth (0-8, 0-6 NLC) then tied the game four minutes later when senior quarterback Devante Garcia found a seam and bolted 71 yards for a touchdown, making it a 7-7 game with 43 seconds left in the first quarter.
It was the first time Garcia had started at quarterback all season for the Rockies and was the first time they ran the style of offense they did, which featured a shotgun snap on almost every play and two running backs standing next to the QB.
“They came out and did something that we hadn’t prepared for with (Garcia) back there; changed their offense a little bit,” said Park of Plymouth’s offense. “They’ve done that to us before, so we weren’t surprised that they did it, but we were a little surprised at what they were doing. So, good for them. Our guys responded and we played a pretty good second half.”
Immediately following Plymouth’s touchdown, Goshen marched nine plays and 81 yards to re-take the lead, ending the lengthy possession with a 28-yard touchdown run from Bechtel. This made it a 14-7 game with 9:18 to go in the first half; a score that would remain the same going into the locker room.
Garcia’s second rushing touchdown of the game with 5:25 to go in the third quarter knotted things back up at 14, but that’s the last time the Rockies would come close to the end zone.
A slew of injuries have derailed the Goshen season after a 2-0 start, so being able to get a win Friday was big for team morale, in Bechtel’s eyes.
“It’s crazy,” Bechtel said. “We knew we had a shot to do some things this year. It didn’t turn out that way in the first half of the season, but we got done what we wanted to do (Friday).”
Morale is now high for Goshen (3-5, 1-5 NLC) as they prepare for the regular season finale next Friday at home against Wawasee. The Warriors lost to Mishawaka, 42-7, Friday to bring their record to 1-7 overall and 1-5 in NLC contests.
“Wins give you a shot in the arm; a little boost, and having five losses in a row is draining,” Park said. “It’s draining on the staff; it’s draining on the kids. This is what we needed: some positivity.”
GOSHEN 28, PLYMOUTH 14
Goshen — 7; 7; 0; 14 — 28
Plymouth — 7; 0; 7; 0 — 14
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
G — (4:21) Quinn Bechtel 1 run (Alex Olguin-Castillo kick)
P — (0:43) Devante Garcia 71 run (Garcia kick)
Second Quarter
G — (9:18) Bechtel 28 run (Olguin-Castillo kick)
Third Quarter
P — (5:25) Garcia 5 run (Garcia kick)
Fourth Quarter
G — (6:04) Bechtel 3 run (Olguin-Castillo kick)
G — (3:19) Bechtel 1 run (Olguin-Castillo kick)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.