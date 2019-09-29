GOSHEN — Thunderstorms that rolled through the Goshen area Friday night made for “Breakfast at Foreman Field” Saturday morning.
The Goshen RedHawks hosted the Warsaw Tigers in a rare Saturday morning varsity contest. The teams had waited until almost 8 p.m. Friday before Goshen officials made the decision to call the game and bring the teams back for a 10 a.m. kickoff on Saturday.
“I have to commend our Athletic Director Larry Kissinger for waiting as long as he did to call the game. He didn’t care how many other games had already been canceled. He wanted to try and get the game in if at all possible,” Goshen coach Kyle Park said. “Warsaw had traveled an hour to get here and both myself and the Warsaw coach (Bart Curtis) wanted to get the game in. Larry set a time that we would not start the game after that point and once we reached that time he made the decision to bring everyone back.”
The delay and the return trip didn’t seem to bother the Tigers as Warsaw rushed for 330 yards out of its triple-option offense in a 48-10 Northern Lakes Conference win over the RedHawks.
“The triple-option is an offense you have to pick your poison. Warsaw wants to get the ball to the fullback on the dive play and I felt we did a pretty good job handling that part,” Park said. “We also did a pretty good job on the quarterback. That leaves the perimeter and Warsaw was able to get the ball outside on us.”
Senior fullback Juan Jaramillo entered the game with 763 rushing yards on 147 carries for the Tigers. Goshen limited him to 49 yards on six carries.
“It’s hard to stop all three parts of the offense,” Park said.
Warsaw showcased its speed as sophomore Julius Jones had a 48-yard touchdown run at 5:38 of the first quarter and senor Keagan Larsh hauled in a 59-yard TD pass from senior QB Wyatt Amiss at 10:56 of the third.
The Tigers led 7-0 at the end of the first period and went up 14-3 on a 2-yard scoring run by junior Colton Wampler with 7:55 remaining before halftime. A blocked Goshen punt led to a Warsaw TD at 4:42 of the second on a 1-yard QB sneak by Amiss. A bad snap led to Goshen turning the ball over on downs and allowed Larsh to add a 7-yard TD run at :10 of the second for a 28-3 Warsaw halftime advantage.
“One of the things I told the kids after the game is a 48-10 score is not why we work as hard as we do, but there were a lot more positives today than last week," Park said. "What we need to grasp is we are playing good football teams.”
Goshen’s first-half points came on a 23-yard field goal by junior Isaac Sawatzky at 11:57 of the second period.
The RedHawks had other scoring chances. Goshen turned the ball over three times on downs inside the Warsaw 10, once at the 1-yard-line when junior wide receiver Andrew Pletcher was stopped after catching a pass from junior signal caller Colin Turner.
“We got into the red zone,” Park said. “We had some penalties at bad times and we have got to clean things like that up. We had a couple of offside penalties and we can’t do that inside the 10.”
Turner completed 13-of-24 passes for 129 yards. VanHooser played some QB in the second half and ended up being the team’s top rusher with 93 yards on seven rushes.
VanHooser scored the Goshen TD on a 3-yard run at 6:43 of the third stanza.
"Colin played well. Wesley gives us another weapon,” Park said.
RedHawk senior James Troyer had two catches for 46 yards, Pletcher six for 40 and junior Liam Deegan two for 38.
“I was really impressed with the play of our receivers today,” the coach said. “I don’t think we had a single dropped pass. Their blocking was much better.”
Seven of the eight kickoffs by Warsaw senior Harrison Mevis went for touchbacks, including a couple that went out of the back of the end zone. On the one kickoff Goshen got a chance to return, Deegan took the ball out to the Goshen 42.
“He (Mevis) is quite a weapon. The one chance we did get to return a kick we took advantage of it,” Park said.
