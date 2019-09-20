NAPPANEE — NorthWood used both of its air and running attacks to knock off Wawasee, 40-10, in a Northern Lakes Conference football game Friday in Nappanee.
“We tried to take what they were giving us,” NorthWood coach Nate Andrews said. “We’ve thrown, the last couple of weeks, pretty efficiently with the play-action. We’ve got to be able to do that in order to run the football.”
The scoring started on the first drive for NorthWood, as senior Ben Mestach returned the opening kickoff to the Wawasee 30-yard line. Six plays later, Mestach punched it into the end zone from eight yards out, making it 7-0 Panthers.
Wawasee responded right away, though, as junior quarterback Parker Young found senior wide receiver Ethan Garza for a 40-yard completion on the Warriors’ first offensive play of the game. The Panther defense didn’t allow them to move any farther, though, holding Wawasee to a 40-yard field goal from Evan Dippon. This cut the NorthWood deficit to four mid-way through the first quarter.
“What we said we wanted to do, from the start, is come out and give great effort. What I told (my players) was, ‘Give me a half,’” Wawasee coach Jon Reutebuch said. “'Give me a half of your greatest effort, bust your butt, do everything you can out there, fight hard.’ And they did.”
There was no more scoring in the first quarter, but NorthWood struck on the first play of the second with freshman quarterback Kaden Lone hit Mestach on a 38-yard catch-and-run, giving NorthWood a 14-3 lead.
Mestach had 91 yards of total offense to go with his two scores.
“Ben has really worked and really progressed and show development over four years,” Andrews said. “He’s playing with a lot of juice right now. He has a pep in his step, and hopefully others will follow.”
Lone played quarterback today in place of regular starter junior Nate Newcomer.
“Nate didn’t get cleared to play (until right before kickoff). He hasn’t practiced much,” Andrews said. “We just felt that Kaden got most of the reps this week (in practice) and it was a good opportunity for him. So, it worked out that way and we got him some good action in a tough ball game.”
Lone added another touchdown pass late in the first half, this one a four-yard completion to senior Veshon Malone to give NorthWood a 20-3 advantage at halftime.
The freshman finished 7-of-10 passing for 77 yards and the two touchdown passes. He also had 104 yards rushing.
NorthWood’s defense was pressuring Young all night, sacking the Wawasee quarterback four times in the first half alone. The Panthers finished with five sacks total in the game.
“I think we put some heat on them, and that helped,” Andrews said. “Unfortunately, because we were so banged up, a lot of those guys were our offensive linemen, so they were thrown-in there on defense.”
It would only take 66 seconds into the second half for the Panthers to score again, as senior Jaden Miller bolted 31 yards to the end zone to give NorthWood a 26-3 advantage.
“The first two possessions of each half that we had probably felt like our smoothest drives,” Andrews said. “Those are critical. Tone setters.”
Wawasee wouldn’t go away quietly, though. The Young-to-Garza connection would strike twice on a drive in the middle of the third quarter, one for 34 yards and another 19 yards for a touchdown, making it a 26-10 game. Garza hauled in five receptions for 124 yards and the touchdown.
“(Garza) is definitely our deep threat. Everybody that watches our film knows that,” Reutebuch said. “We can use him to stretch a defense a little bit. (Young) is starting to come into his own. He’s starting to do some things. … Things are starting to slow down a little bit for him.”
NorthWood would be too much for the Warriors to overcome, though. On the next drive, the Panthers drove all the way down the field, capping it off with a one-yard run from Miller.
The senior finished with 113 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
Wawasee falls to 1-4 and 0-3 in NLC play. They host Plymouth next Friday in Syracuse.
“If you look at (tonight’s) game, it was about five letdowns. It comes down to that. And, if you avoid those letdowns, those big plays, you give yourself a shot,” Reutebuch said. “Plymouth’s a great team. We’re going to get prepared and give a great effort, and we’ll see what happens.”
NorthWood improves to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in NLC action. They visit Northridge next week.
“It’ll be a battle,” Andrews said briefly about next week’s matchup against the Raiders.
NORTHWOOD 40, WAWASEE 10
Wawasee; 3; 0; 7; 0; 10
NorthWood; 7; 13; 13; 7; 40
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
N — (9:34) Ben Mestach 8 run (Jerson Sanchez kick)
W — (6:41) Evan Dippon 40 field goal
Second Quarter
N — (11:51) Mestach 38 pass from Kaden Lone (Sanchez kick)
N — (3:37) Veshon Malone 4 pass from Lone (kick no good)
Third Quarter
N — (10:54) Jaden Miller 31 run (kick no good)
W — (6:23) Ethan Garza 19 pass from Parker Young (Zach Smith kick)
N — (3:20) Miller 1 run (Sanchez kick)
Fourth Quarter
N — (26.7) Wriley Symons 1 run (Sanchez kick)
