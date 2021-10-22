GOSHEN — Goshen coach Kyle Park knew all week that dealing with South Bend Adams’ size was going to be an issue.
On Friday, that played to fruition for the visitors.
The Eagles used their big offensive line and running backs to beat the RedHawks, 35-14, in a Class 5A, Sectional 10 quarterfinal football contest at Foreman Field. Adams ran for more than 450 yards in a game that they never trailed in.
“We didn’t play well enough with our hands to get them off (their blocks),” Park said. “We didn’t do enough hand-fighting to try and get some holding calls; sure looked like (the referees) could’ve called more, and they didn’t. But we have to fight to get off and get out from underneath from getting tossed to the ground.”
South Bend took control of the game from the start. After forcing a quick Goshen punt, Adams went three plays in 43 yards to take the lead. The drive was capped off by a 24-yard touchdown run from junior Jeremiah Love, who alluded some Goshen defenders on his way to giving his team a 7-0 lead less than four minutes into the game.
After another three-and-out from the Goshen offense, Adams scored again, this time on a five-play drive. After a 39-yard pass from Gavin Pulling to Bradon Godette moved the Eagles into Goshen territory, Pulling called his own number a few plays later and ran it into the end zone from 11 yards out. This made it a 14-0 contest with 5:11 still to go in the opening frame.
Goshen’s offense finally hit a big play when junior quarterback Quinn Bechtel found junior Noah Alford for a 35-yard gain down to the Adams’ 15-yard line. The RedHawks would only game one more yard on the next four plays, however, turning the ball over on downs.
The Eagles quickly capitalized. Facing a 3rd-and-13 from their own 22-yard line, Love took a handoff and bolted 78 yards down the field for a score. This put Adams up 21-0 with 37 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Goshen finally found some momentum midway through the second quarter when they forced a fumble that Alford fell on. The RedHawk offense moved quickly down the field, going 59 yards in five plays. The drive was capped off by a 16-yard touchdown pass from Bechtel to Alford, making it a 21-7 game with 2:35 left in the first half.
Adams didn’t waste much time seizing the momentum back, however, as they scored 78 seconds later on a 39-yard touchdown pass from Love to Godette. Just like that, it was 28-7 Eagles, a lead they would take into the halftime locker room.
“We just didn’t play well enough in that first half to stop the run, and offensively it took us a while to get going,” Park said. “We really struggled to run the football. They packed the box, begging us to throw and so we did. Proud of our playmakers out there and Quinn slinging it. The effort these guys play with is remarkable, and that’s something we can hang our hat on.”
South Bend would add its final tally of the game in the third quarter on a one-yard touchdown run from senior Caleb Rouch. Goshen’s final score would come midway through the fourth quarter when Bechtel found his favorite target, Alford, on a 47-yard touchdown pass with 7:16 remaining in the contest.
Love led the way for Adams with 171 yards rushing and three total touchdowns (two rushing, one passing).
For Goshen, Bechtel finished 18-of-31 passing for 195 yards, two touchdowns and the one interception. Alford had six receptions and 111 yards to go with his two scores.
Adams (3-6) advances to the Sectional 10 semifinals, where they’ll host No. 10 (Class 5A) Michigan City (6-3). The other semifinal game in that sectional features No. 7 Mishawaka (7-2) traveling to No. 6 Concord (9-1).
Goshen’s season ends with a 4-6 record. It was an improvement for the RedHawks after three-straight one-win seasons. All Park could think about after the game, though, was the 11 seniors who put on a RedHawk uniform for the final time Friday: Brayden Hinkel, Amiel Romero, Isaiah Park, Alex Olguin-Castillo, Mitch Daniels, Connor Steele, Roman Schrock, Duncan Green, Ignacio Seovia, Cam Kercher and Jordan Williams.
“Any time your season ends, you feel bad for the seniors,” Park said. “As a former player, you know what that feels like, and it hurts. There’s nothing that any coach is going to say that makes that go away now. The sun will come up tomorrow, and over time the pain will get a little easier and you’ll remember the good times and the memories that you created with your buddies and your teammates. … Right now, next season is so far out there. Just thinking about these guys.
“This is a great group of kids that was a pleasure to coach. The seniors that have been through the fire — played up on the JV team as freshmen because we didn’t have enough. … I can’t be prouder for what they’ve done. And to build and to get some momentum going, that’s what you want. They wanted to leave a legacy, and they did that.”
SOUTH BEND ADAMS 35, GOSHEN 14
South Bend Adams — 21; 7; 7; 0 — 0
Goshen — 0; 7; 0; 7 — 0
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
S — (8:36) Jeremiah Love 24 run (Josh Nziza kick)
S — (5:11) Gavin Pullin 11 run (Nziza kick)
S — (0:37) Love 78 run (Nziza kick)
Second Quarter
G — (2:35) Noah Alford 17 pass from Quinn Bechtel (Alex Olguin-Castillo kick)
S — (1:22) Bradon Godette 39 pass from Love (Nziza kick)
Third Quarter
S — (8:54) Caleb Rouch 1 run (Nziza kick)
Fourth Quarter
G — (7:16) Alford 47 pass from Bechtel (Olguin-Castillo kick)
