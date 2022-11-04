DUNLAP — On Oct. 7, Concord and Mishawaka went down to the wire in what would be a 15-11 dogfight of a road victory for the Cavemen.
Four weeks later, there wasn’t much of a struggle at all for head coach Keith Kinder and his Mishawaka football team against the Minutemen.
The Cavemen did it through the air, on the ground and on defense to bring a 38-3 lead into halftime before winning, 38-17, to secure the Class 5A Sectional 11 championship at Jake Field.
“We played better, and we had a few extra things for (Concord) based on what we knew from the first game,” Kinder said. “We really executed well, and I sensed that we were hungry. They wanted to win a trophy. … It’s a testament to this program, to the community, and to the kids. We have good, hardworking kids that love Mishawaka and love football.”
Following the contest, a disappointed Concord head coach in Craig Koehler seemed in disbelief with how his team’s season came to a close.
“We obviously weren’t ready to play, and that’s on me,” Koehler said. “I really don’t have an explanation. It was certainly not what we expected.”
The Cavemen (10-1) took the top off the Concord defense on just the second play of the game when quarterback Brady Fisher found junior Ethan Bryce down the right sideline for a 53-yard pitch-and-catch down to the Concord 27-yard line.
Two plays later, Fisher was sprinting past the Minutemen defense and into the end zone for a 29-yard score that put the Cavemen up 8-0 — following a two-point conversion by senior Chaz Hardy — with 10:25 to go in the first quarter.
On the first offensive possession for Concord (5-6), the Minutemen made things happen behind senior Titus Hackworth on the ground.
A drive that started at their own 20, moved inside the Mishawaka 35-yard line until disaster struck for Koehler and his offense.
On a 3rd and 1 at the Mishawaka 31, sophomore Hudson Glantz would be stripped by a Cavemen defender.
At the right place at the right time, Cavemen senior Aiden Hooton was there to pluck the ball out of the air and race nearly 70 yards for a touchdown.
After another successful two-point conversion, the Cavemen led, 16-0, with 7:04 to go in the first quarter.
“That was a really big play that couldn’t have happened to a better kid,” Kinder said. “Hooton eats, sleeps and breathes Mishawaka football. He’s a three-year starter that’s playing through pain. If you would’ve told me somebody on defense was going to score before the game, I’m picking that dude.”
“That was a big momentum play,” Koehler added. “There were a lot of big momentum plays in the (first half) and obviously a vast majority of them were in their favor.”
The Minutemen trimmed the deficit a little bit after marching down inside the Mishawaka 10-yard line, getting a 25-yard field goal from senior Miguel Aguilar to make it 16-3 with 3:05 to play in the opening quarter.
However, the Minutemen defense would fail to slow down a Cavemen offense that had everything working Friday night.
In the second quarter, Mishawaka outscored Concord, 22-0, scoring on all three offensive possessions in the quarter.
The first one saw senior Chase Gooden rumble into the end zone from a yard out to hand the Cavemen a 24-3 advantage — following another two-point conversion— with 8:20 left before half.
The next series featured a 20-yard touchdown connection from Fisher to senior David Troyer on 3rd and 11 to help Mishawaka push ahead by four touchdowns with 2:25 to go.
And on the final possession before halftime for the Cavemen, Fisher hit Hardy for a 12-yard touchdown on a beautifully-designed play on a fourth and long to move ahead, 38-3, at the half and force a running clock.
Fisher had three total touchdowns in the first half, leading a nearly flawless offensive effort from Mishawaka in the first half.
“Living in the shadow of his brother, he’s had himself a darn good year,” said Kinder of Fisher. “He plays with such poise, and he’s a really physical runner. He had some big plays in the passing game and the running game, and I’m just really happy for him.”
With a running clock in the second half, Concord didn’t have a lot of time to mount a comeback.
However, the Minutemen did manage to outscore the Cavemen 14-0 in the second half during the season-ending loss.
“I’m told them to try to fight until the end,” Koehler said. “Which we did, and I knew we would. … We just have to get better (next season).”
The Cavemen will now move on to 5A regional play, facing Fort Wayne Snider (10-1) on the road next Friday.
MISHAWAKA 38, CONCORD 17
Mishawaka — 16; 22; 0; 0 — 38
Concord — 3; 0; 6; 8 — 17
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
M — (10:25) Brady Fisher 29 run (Chaz Hardy two-point conversion good)
M — (7:04) Aiden Hooton 70 fumble return (Andrew Smith two-point conversion good)
C — (3:05) Miguel Aguilar 25 field goal
Second Quarter
M — (8:20) Chase Gooden 1 run (Fisher to Gooden for two-point conversion)
M — (2:25) David Troyer 20 pass from Fisher (Lucas Larson kick)
M — (:34) Hardy 12 pass from Fisher (Larson kick)
Third Quarter
C — (3:12) Javion Sheppard 3 pass from Hudson Glantz (two-point conversion failed)
Fourth Quarter
C — (1:50) Glantz 44 run (Connor Morris two-point conversion)