DUNLAP — The second half was kinder to Concord than the first as the Minutemen pulled away from neighboring rival Jimtown Friday, Aug. 25 in a non-conference football clash at Jake Field.
The Minutemen outscored the visiting Jimmies 20-3 in the final two quarters for a 27-10 victory.
Class 5A No. 10 Concord improved to 2-0 while 3A Jimtown fell to 0-2.
“The second half we stopped turning the ball over,” Minutemen coach Craig Koehler said after his team beat the Jimmies for the fifth straight time and fourth in a row in Dunlap. “It doesn’t matter if you’re physically better if you’re turning the ball over.”
The score was tied at seven-all at halftime.
The teams traded turnovers in the last minute of the second quarter.
A hit by Jimtown linebacker Aiden Carithers knocked the ball loose from Concord junior quarterback Hudson Glantz and Jimmie senior lineman Justin Price pounced on the fumble at the Concord nine-yard line.
Two plays later, Minutemen sophomore defensive back Bo Brunner picked off a Bishop Williams pass and Concord ran two more plays before intermission.
Jimtown knotted the game at 7-7 with a 62-yard run by Williams and junior Brayden Fox extra point at 9:35 of the second quarter capped a three-play, 66-yard drive following a Minutemen punt.
A 48-yard scoring dash by junior running back Jaron Thomas and junior Rafael Sabas conversion kick put Concord up at 6:45 of the first quarter. Setting up the three-play, 61-yard drive was a blocked 29-yard field goal attempt by Fox.
It was Fox who landed on his own onside kick to open the game. The field-goal try came on the ninth play of the contest.
“When we did not get points on that first drive it was almost like a gut punch after taking the momentum right from the start,” Jimmies coach Cory Stoner said.
The Minutemen’s third possession of the night ended with a lost fumble recovered by Jimmie junior linebacker Ty Zartman.
Jimtown gained 142 grounds on the ground and 10 through the air in the first half. During the same span Concord rushed for 104 and passed for 22.
“If we could ever put some series together I think we’re a decent football team,” Koehler said. “Right now we’re an inconsistent football team.”
Following a Jimmie punt, the Minutemen went up 14-7 at 5:00 of the third quarter on a 31-yard touchdown pass from Glantz to sophomore wideout Char’rese Breveard and a Sabas PAT. The drive took six plays and 66 yards.
A 36-yard field goal by Fox at 7:49 of the fourth quarter cut the gap to 14-10. The kick was the 17th play of the series.
After a long kickoff return by Thomas, Concord went five plays and 61 yards with Glantz tossing a 13-yard TD to sophomore tight end Derek Gomez and Sabas adding the extra point for a 21-10 lead with 5:24 to go in the fourth quarter.
Another Brunner interception of a Williams pass led to the Minutemen’s last points. Thomas sprinted for a 17-yard gain on first down and then blasted into the end zone on a 15-yard run and the conversion pass failed to make it 27-10 with 3:13 left in the contest.
Thomas ended with 204 yards rushing and Glantz was 5-of-7 passing for 75 yards with four of those completions going to Breveard.
Williams ran for 97 yards and was 3-of-10 passing for 30 yards and the two interceptions. Zartman rushed for 67 yards and Colin Christman 41 for Jimtown.
Osceola Grace visits Jimtown and NorthWood goes to Concord Friday, Sept. 1.
CONCORD 27, JIMTOWN 10
Jimtown — 0; 7; 0; 3 — 10
Concord — 7; 0; 7; 13 — 27
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
C — (6:45) Jaron Thomas 48 run (Rafael Sabas kick)
Second Quarter
J — (9:35) Bishop Williams 62 run (Brayden Fox kick)
Third Quarter
C — (5:00) Char’rese Breviary 31 pass from Hudson Glantz (Sabas kick)
Fourth Quarter
J — (7:49) Fox 36 field goal
C — (5:24) Derek Gomez 13 pass from Glantz (Sabas kick)
C — (3:13) Thomas 15 run (pass failed)